Former Winkler Resident Leaving For England To Celebrate Royal Birthday

A former Winkler resident has received an invitation to Buckingham Palace.

Tanya Derksen will be helping celebrate the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday.

The connection comes through her work with the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) which recognizes Prince Charles as their official royal patron. Because of the connection Derksen, along with a select few with the RSO, will be traveling to London this May for the event.

Derksen explains she's already brushing up on official royal etiquette, noting commoners can't extend their hand for a handshake but must wait until members of the royal family extend their hand first.

"We'll make sure we're in top form," she says.

A follower of the royal family, Derksen notes her younger brother shares an exact birthday with Prince William, "we always know exactly how old he is because of that." She also admires the work of the younger generation in modernizing the royalty and connecting with current issues such as mental health.

"They've done some really amazing work around that and I quite admire that new generation coming up and what they represent."

Derksen grew up in Winkler and visits her parents who still live in the community. After high school she left for Brandon to pursue a musical education which eventually brought her to the role of Regina Symphony Orchestra Executive Director.