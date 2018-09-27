Frank Wiebe Named Winkler's 2018 Citizen Of The Year

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Category: Local News

"The epitome of integrity . . . and being generous to a fault, if that's possible." This is how Dr. Don Klassen described Frank Wiebe, the 2018 recipient of Winkler's Citizen of the Year award, Thursday evening.

The two have been friends for 50 years, says Dr. Klassen, before listing off the numerous committees, boards, fundraisers, and church communities Wiebe has influenced.

Wiebe says, "it's very humbling to be honest. It's not something I ever expected or did the work to get, but you recognize when the community says 'we should honour you' then you've got to believe in it and take it."

Bailey Bram, a silver Olympic-medallist from Team Canada's women's hockey team, was speaker for the night, and she had a similar testament to Wiebe. "Work hard, be kind, keep a positive attitude, and good things will happen," she says.

Since a young age, Bram worked hard to achieve her dream of going to the Olympics. It was a long and devastating journey, from completing four years of camp before finally being picked for the team, to being cut just before the Sochi games in 2014.

Bram says, "I also had a really bad attitude, I was one of the worst teammates," but she later had a change of heart and learned to love hockey again. This led her to being an alternate for PyeongChang 2018, where she was told "you are the best teammate we have." Her energy and determination kept the team's spirits up.

Wiebe inspires a similar legacy in the community. "I think there's always an opportunity if you view the community as part of you, and to make it a better place. You travel this earth for a short period of time, and do you leave a mark that makes a difference for the embetterment of mankind."

His legacy extends to his family, as his children have taken up their own leadership roles within the Winkler area. "It's rewarding and you see the rewards of what you believe and taught them. I find it very enjoyable to be honest, and I'm proud of them for what they're doing," says Wiebe.

Myra Peters, Executive Director of the Winkler Community Foundation, says they love to support the needs of the community, bringing people together through partnership, and ultimately "projects that leave a legacy," making Wiebe an excellent choice to receive this year's award. 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/frank-wiebe-named-winkler-s-2018-citizen-of-the-year#sigProIde6eeb0b05e

