Fred Penner Returns To Pembina Valley "My Parent's Stomping Grounds" (VIDEO)

At 71 years old, Canadian Icon Fred Penner continues to create and share his music with fans of all ages.

Penner, best known for his long-running television show Fred Penner's Place. He recently made a stop in Morden while on tour for his 13th album, 'Hear the Music'.

"I will continue to do what I do because the audiences are supporting my life's work," Penner says. "I am humbled to the core that people feel as strongly about what I do."

He notes many fans still gravitate towards songs like 'The Cat Came Back' and 'Sandwiches.' However, he says children's music doesn't have to be less nuanced than adult songs.

"I think very often we don't give children enough credit for having the sensitivity to go deeper into a lyric, into a melody, into a chord progression that isn't just a quick three chords... children are often much more intelligent and able to absorb something deeper."

As a father and a grandfather, Penner says it's gratifying to see children gravitate towards his work and "having the opportunity to share positive moments with them that will stay inside of them for years to come."

Penner notes he has strong roots in the Pembina Valley; his parents grew up in Winkler, his cousin was a police chief in Winkler, his grandfather, also Fred Penner, was one of the first town councillors, "the connections there are strong."

"It's been an amazing, powerful journey for me over these many years," he says.