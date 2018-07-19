Manitoba's Only Pro Rodeo Kicks Up Dust Starting Today

Manitoba's only professional rodeo is starting up again July 19 to 22.

This year the gate admission will be free again, but there will still be a cost to get into the rodeo and to enjoy the midway rides. Last year gate entry was free in honour of Canada's 150th, and this year the Valley Ag Society decided to keep it free again.

Last year about 35,000 people entered the gates, and Valley Ag Society Vice President Donna Edel hopes for another great attendance.

"Our rodeo and chuck wagon racing start Thursday all through Sunday. We have a huge Indigenous Village that is new," said Edel. "The only thing you need to pay for is the rodeo and the races."

The rodeo starts 7pm on Thursday and Friday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Chuck wagon races begin 2pm Thursday and Friday, and 7pm Saturday. "Our Sunday show is a combined rodeo and races," Edel said.

There are about 250 volunteers that help over the weekend, with tasks such as working the ticket booth and grandstands, and helping in the barns.

"Without them we couldn't put on this great event," said Edel.

With some rain the forecast, Edel reminds people that the grandstands are covered and that the show will go on.

"The rodeo goes on even if it's raining, the only time they really cancel it is if there's lightning. So, don't let the rain stop you from coming, our grandstands are covered, our beer gardens are covered," she added.

For the stampede's schedule and ticket pricing, visit the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition website.