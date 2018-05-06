Friendly Dogs Opens Door For Education On Local Shelter

Teaming up with Giant Tiger the Pembina Valley Humane Society held their lunch and Adoption Fair.

Megan Rogers PR Chair for PVHS says the fair is an opportunity to meet the animals that are ready for a forever home.

"So every year we come down to the Giant Tiger Parking lot so that the public can come out and have a first-hand chance to meet them, as well as get lunch as a fundraiser for the shelter."

Five dogs represented some of the animals that can be adopted, Archie, Jughead, Max the Third, Lily and Kona, who were making friends, giving kisses and wanting a good scratch on the head.

The event has been going on for a number of years and is an opportunity for people to learn more about the shelter and see their options if they are looking for a pet.

Rogers encourages people to come down to the shelter anytime as they have many dogs and cats, and some kittens as well which are looking for a family to call their own.