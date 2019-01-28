Friesen Representing PC Party In Morden-Winkler In 2020

"I continue to be tremendously honoured to have this role."

MLA Cameron Friesen has been serving the Morden-Winkler area for seven years and says while making a career change in the middle of life came with risks, it also came with rewards. Friesen left teaching for politics before being elected in 2011.

"I was tremendously energized when I left one career and pointed myself towards this one," he says. "I'm still very excited to come to work every morning, there isn't a moment of regret for this path I'm on."

Friesen recently accepted the nomination to once again represent the PC Party in the Morden-Winkler Constituency. The announcement was made at the PC Association's Nomination Meeting January 23 in Morden.

Friesen has served the riding since elected in 2011. In that time he's served as PC Critic for Education, Finance Minister and most recently Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living. Friesen currently leads the government's system-wide Healthcare Transformation strategy.

The local PC Association held a Founding Meeting because of changes to the electoral boundaries announced earlier this year. As Morden and Winkler have grown in population, the electoral boundaries have shrunk around them.

The next election is expected to take place in 2020.

The revised Morden-Winkler constituency