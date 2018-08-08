Friesens Corporation Inks Fresh Chapter For The Future

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A renewed optimism in the book market has Friesens Corporation gearing up for significant future growth.

As part of a large-scale, 10-year plan the Altona-based book and packaging manufacturer announced in January of this year that it would restructure some of its operations and reorganize its various businesses within the community in order to set the stage for long-term success. Come this fall, people will start to see those changes unfold. Friesens glassbuildingThe company's two packaging plants - think4D and the Box Plant - move under the same roof into the glass-faced building on 6th St. NE.

"Friesens is successful. We're seeing growth in our book businesses and also seeing some growth in our packaging businesses and so that has created an opportunity for us to think about what our business is going to look like down the road," said company CEO, Chad Friesen. "We know today that we're running out of space...and so we're at a bit of a crossroads because we want to set the stage for a good foundation for growth but we didn't want to necessarily build brand new buildings."

The first step in this multi-year plan will see the company's two packaging plants - think4D and the Box Plant - move under the same roof.

Currently, think4D operates out of the Industrial Park location and the Box Plant is based in a warehouse on 6th St. SE. Plans have already begun to relocate those two operations in September and October to the glass-faced building already owned by Friesens on 6th St. NE

"This spring, (while) unfortunate for the town, Supreme Office Basics announced that they were leaving the community which left us with an (empty) seventy-five thousand square foot facility. And so this was great timing for Friesens given that we're in the need for space on our growth path and this property became available," said Friesen.

Once this move is complete, the 6th St. SE location will be empty and no longer required by Friesens - therefore the company is divesting itself of this property and has put it up for sale.

The reorganization also involves the creation of dedicated printing and finishing facilities in Altona.

If all goes according to plan, all of Friesens' printing operations will move to the downtown location while all of the finishing work will relocate to the building in the Industrial Park. Currently, each location is performing both tasks.

"So we will essentially have a print building, a binding building and packaging building," explained Friesen.

Friesens glassbuilding inside submittedThe departure of Supreme Office Basics left Friesens with an empty seventy-five thousand square foot facility. Submitted photo.Additionally, the company plans to make significant investments in book manufacturing. In fact, Friesen noted that Friesens has nearly tripled its normal annual investment in new equipment this year.

He admitted the company had some lean years after taking a hit in 2008 when the U.S. economy tanked, Chinese suppliers entered the market en masse, and new technology like E-readers was introduced, however, the market has since rebounded.

"The demise of the printed book was grossly exaggerated," said Friesen. "What we've found over the last three to four years...is books have a resurgence. The U.S. economy is back and E-reader sales have plateaued - they've actually dropped off."

He added that the company is feeling quite confident, particularly in the hard-cover, colour book market - which happens to be one of Friesens' specialties. Friesen explained that for the first time in several years, U.S. sales of these books is growing.

Friesen said this renewed market confidence along with the company's growing packaging business, Friesens is positioned quite well for the future.

Friesens boxplant forsaleFriesens has already begun divesting itself of the 6th St. SE Box Plant property and has put it up for sale.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

