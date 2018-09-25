Froese Says Rapid Growth Is Still Winkler's Greatest Challenge

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Andrew Froese, one of Winkler's youngest councillors, is hoping to continue serving the city. Froese has completed his first term on Winkler city council, starting at just 26 years old in 2014.

"It didn't take me too long to get comfortable and I enjoyed the committee work," he says, adding he hopes to build on that experience and advance areas like recreation and recycling initiatives if elected for a second term.

Froese was instrumental in implementing new composting options in the city. Other projects he'd like to see to completion include the new arena expansion, the regional waste water treatment facility and the four-laning of PTH 32 through the city, "we want to make sure that goes through, we have all the utilities set up there so it's ready to put the road in place."

Looking back on the past four years, Froese says highlights include adding new walkway lights throughout the city's network of walking paths to keep pedestrians safer, as well as expanding the free Parent and Tot swimming program.

In the end, Froese says the city's greatest challenges come from its explosive growth, "all of our businesses, our big manufacturers are looking for people and that spurs a lot of growth and it comes with lots of opportunities but also with challenges."

"We don't necessarily always see those challenges," he explains. "Sometimes our schools see those challenges, sometimes our police see those challenges, but we're all intertwined together and I hope we continue to do everything we can to manage that growth."

There are nine people running for six city council seats, including incumbents Michael Grenier, Marvin Plett, Henry Siemens and Don Fehr. The challengers are Jerry Friesen, Karina Bueckert, Don Cruickshank and Zahid Zehri. Current Mayor Martin Harder has been elected by acclamation.

