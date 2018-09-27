Frost Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

A frost advisory has been issued for the region as temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark tonight.

The advisory includes:

Mun. of Rhineland incl. Altona Plum Coulee and Gretna

R.M. of Montcalm incl. St. Jean Baptiste

R.M. of Morris incl. Rosenort and Aubigny

R.M. of Roland incl. Jordan and Myrtle

R.M. of Stanley incl. Winkler and Morden

R.M. of Thompson incl. Miami Rosebank and Deerwood

Residents are encouraged to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

There is also a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries tonight as the mercury dips to a low of minus one. Friday morning also brings with it a small chance of rain or flurries before reaching a high of seven degrees.