Fuel Fundraiser Boosts Profile Of 10km Morden/Winkler Bike Path Project

Fuelling up at Co-op this week helped raise thousands of dollars for a bike path between Morden and Winkler. On Fuel Good Day September 18 in Winkler, Morden and Plum Coulee five cents from every litre was donated to a major bike path project and the Plum Coulee Community Centre.

James Friesen of the Stanley Trail Association notes the 10 km bike path through the RM of Stanley connecting Morden and Winkler has been in the planning stages for more than 10 years.

"Community members have been waiting for this for a long time," he says, noting while there's no official organization behind the project, there's been significant work behind the scenes including engineering studies and support from both cities and the RM.

The project is expected to cost $1.6 million. So far, pledges made so far have reached $600,000. "That's significant. And if you look at the people behind this thing, it'll happen."

Winkler Co-op General Manager Evan Toews says the project was a perfect fit for Co-op which operates in all three communities. "We love to see them working together."

There's currently no timeline for the start of construction.

June Letkeman of the Plum Coulee Community Centre Committee notes the funds will provide a boost to their furnishing budget. "It's humbling, it's absolutely wonderful that they thought of us... it's awesome Co-op is supporting us. Without all this support we would not have our new building."