Fuel Leak Forces Overnight Shutdown of Highway 75 Through Morris

A fuel leak caused traffic along Highway 75 through Morris to be diverted Wednesday night.

According to Morris Fire Chief, Wes Zilkie, something malfunctioned or punctured the fuel system on a highway tractor passing through town.

He said the heaviest concentration of spilled fuel ran from the rail tracks south of town, north to the intersection of highways 23 and 75, then tapered off as the truck sped up heading north to Winnipeg.

Crews worked from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. cleaning up the mess, including a spill response team out of Winnipeg. Zilkie noted the team used a special absorption material in the removal and remediation process and then hauled it away to be safely disposed of.

Traffic has since resumed along the busy corridor.