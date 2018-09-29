Fundraiser In Late Doctor's Name Raises Funds For Cancer Care (VIDEO)

Many this morning walked the path often travelled by the late Dr. Menzies.

Travelling from the Agassiz Medical Centre (AMC) to the Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) and back, staff from the clinic, friends and family of Menzies pushed a modified old Morden Hospital ER bed collecting donations in support of the cancer care unit at BTHC.

Daughters of Menzies Heather and Kate say their father would have enjoyed seeing the community and clinic coming together.

For Heather, the journey from AMC to BTHC was very nostalgic.

"Dad and I have done a lot of canoe trips and hiking trips and just the walking part, it just kind of reminded me of hiking with my dad, thinking of the path he came every day and all the walks we did together."

Dr. Menzies spent his career working with the cancer care unit, says nurse practitioner Brent Gouthro; the dedication Dr. Menzies gave to the centre inspired the group to create this fundraiser.

The bed had its first test drive during the Corn and Apple festival parade, carrying bedpans for donations raising almost $6,000.

This money goes a long way shares Manager of the Cancer Care Department at BTHC Tina Bueckert.

"It was great to see this bed push; it was great to see that the funds are going to cancer care. There's always a need for it in cancer care, for both the patients and the staff."

Bueckert explains they're always looking for the little things to comfort the patients and their families while they're loved one is receiving chemotherapy, like coffee and treats. For the staff, this money can help provide equipment and supplies.

Creating a fundraiser in Menzies name is very fitting says Beuckert, "Dr. Bob has touched so many hearts and mine personally as well, I worked with Dr. Bob for so long. It's been a great thing, and it's been very touching. "

Rough estimates calculate today's bed push raised around $7,000.