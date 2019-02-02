Furry Forecaster Predicts Early Spring, But Significant Snowfall Still To Come Sunday

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

If the furry forecaster is to be believed, we're in for an early Spring. Manitoba Merv ambled out of his home at Oak Hammock Marsh near Winnipeg Saturday morning around 8am, and did not see his shadow, which traditionally means an end to winter sooner than usual.

Meanwhile, Merv's cousins across the country didn't all agree with his prognostication.

In Nova Scotia, Shubenacadie Sam saw his shadow this morning, which according to legend, means another six weeks of winter. In Ontario, Wiarton Willie is calling for an early Spring, echoing the prediction of the most famous of all groundhogs Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil.

Casting a figurative shadow over Manitoba Merv's prediction is the fact it's looking very likely Southern Manitoba is in for a substantial snowfall event Sunday into Monday.

"A Colorado like low moving across the U.S. Central Plains will impact our region starting tomorrow," explains CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner. "Based on the expected current track of the low pressure system, we will be on the far northern edge of the system, and areas from the TransCanada Highway south to the International Border are where the most snow will fall."

Sumner adds, right now, it’s looking like 10 to 20 cms of snow is possible by Monday afternoon by the time the system moves off to the east, but stresses those numbers are still fairly uncertain, because the path the storm takes will have a significant impact on which regions see the most snow.

In addition to that, cold, arctic air will begin settling back into Southern Manitoba starting Sunday, with daytime highs for most of next week struggling to reach the -20 to -22 range, and overnight lows once again dipping toward -30. It also appears likely we’ll see a few days where Extreme Cold Warnings may be issued next week.

"So it seems, despite the fact Manitoba Merv predicted an early Spring Saturday morning, the forecast isn’t quite ready to cooperate just yet," adds Sumner with a chuckle.

More Local News

Furry Forecaster Predicts Early Spring, But Significant Snowfall Still To Come Sunday

If the furry forecaster is to be believed, we're in for an early Spring. Manitoba Merv ambled out of his home at Oak Hammock Marsh near Winnipeg Saturday morning around 8am, and did not see his…

Line Break Leads To Boil Water Advisory For Plum Coulee

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Plum Coulee. A line break Friday, and the following loss of water pressure to a portion of the Municipality of Rhineland water system that services the…

Winkler Splitting Tax Bill To Provide Clearer Picture Of Spending

The City of Winkler is hoping to give residents a clearer look at where their taxes are headed by separating service costs on the bill. Council made the decision at their latest meeting to put the…

Assisted Living Facility For Morris, Very Preliminary

Officials with the town of Morris have been approached by a property developer interested in building an assisted living facility. Mayor Scott Crick says the company was interested in knowing if a…

Health Minister Working To Improve Organ Donation In Rural Centres

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the province needs to do a better job of honouring people who have committed to donating organs and tissue upon death. As we reported previously,…

New System For Children In Care

The provincial government's implementing a new, computerized system to keep track of children in care, and it appears the number of kids in care dropped by about 372 last year, to 10,328, after…

RCMP Add Eagle Feather Option To Swear Legal Oaths

RCMP are now offering a more inclusive option to swear legal oaths. The eagle feather initiative saw feathers distributed to all detachments in the province to provide victims, witnesses, suspects…

Get Your Shovels And Snowblowers Ready

Environment Canada says we could get up to 6 inches or 15 centimetres of snow over the weekend. Meteorologist Terri Lang says there are two small systems making their way here from Alberta which are…

UPDATE: Fire Closes South Clinic At C.W Wiebe Medical Centre

A small fire caused by a rooftop heating unit has closed the South Clinic at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler. While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the clinic…

Co-op Working To Reduce Plastic Waste

There is believed to be over 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean. Of that mass, 269,000 tons float on the surface, with approximately four billion synthetic microfibers per square…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login