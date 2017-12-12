Gas Bar Robbed, Four-Year-Old Attacked By Dog, Police Report

A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

Winkler Police are requesting the public's help regarding a recent break and enter.

Police learned the Canadian Tire Gas Bar was broken into sometime during the early morning hours of December 10.

Culprits gained access to the business by breaking the glass on the front door, and stole a large quantity of tobacco products.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winkler Police Service at (204) 325-9990. Caller may remain anonymous.

Below is the Winkler Police report for December 4 to December 10:

-

December 6

Police received a report of a four year old boy that was attacked by a dog while walking past a local business with his mother. The boy suffered minor bruising and scrapes as a result. Police were advised by the business owner that the dog belonged to an unknown customer. This incident is still under investigation.

December 7  

While at Walmart an off-duty officer observed a male youth place a wireless speaker inside his jacket and then leave the electronics section without paying for the item. The off-duty officer placed the male under arrest for Theft Under $5000. The 14 year old male resident of Winkler immediately apologized for his actions and was later released to his parents with a verbal caution.

December 8

At approximately 12:40pm police received a report of theft from the Winkler Co-op Gas Bar regarding four male youths who stole approximately $20.00 worth of items. Police viewed the video surveillance footage and recognized one of the involved suspects. Police spoke with the suspect who admitted to paying for one energy drink and stealing another and stated he was very sorry. Police issued a verbal caution to the local male youth, age 15, for Theft Under $5000 and also advised him that there was a store deal for the drink he stole of buy two for $2.50, however as the male bought one for $3.49 and stole the other, he ended up paying more money than if he had purchased both drinks. This file is still under investigation regarding the remaining three youths.

At approximately 1:55pm police received a report of another instance of theft from the Winkler Co-op Gas Bar regarding two male youths who stole approximately $40.00 worth of items from the store. The store manager confronted the males and recovered the stolen items which were still in re-saleable condition. This file is still under investigation.

December 10

Police received a complaint of an unlocked vehicle that was rummaged through between 10:00pm and 12:00am while parked on 2nd Street. The owner was unsure at the time of the complaint if anything was missing as the contents of the console were strewn over the two front seats.

More Local News

Fred Penner Returns To Pembina Valley "My Parents' Stomping Grounds" (VIDEO)

At 71 years old, Canadian Icon Fred Penner continues to create and share his music with fans of all ages. Penner, best known for his long-running television show Fred Penner's Place. He recently made…

Morden Special Olympian Chrissy Peters Meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

From Morden to Austria to Parliament Hill, this was the journey for Morden's Chrissy Peters. She was recently recognized by the Prime Minister and the rest of the Federal Government after…

Monarch First SAFE Work Certified Foundry In Manitoba

There's been one work time loss accident in over 500 days at Monarch Industries in Winkler. The achievement is a reflection of the culture of safe work practices at the foundry. Monarch Industries…

Morden Brawl Injures Staff, Suspect Banned From Restaurant

A brawl involving half a dozen individuals ended without charges but one suspect banned from the Traveller's Inn in Morden. On December 9, Morden Police Services were called to Traveller's Inn around…

Manitoba Holds Off On Signing Marijuana Excise Tax Agreement With Feds

Despite getting a bigger share of the pot pot, Manitoba hasn't signed onto a marijuana excise tax agreement with the federal government. Initially, the federal government offered provinces a 50/50…

Missing Dogs Spark Warning from Municipality

A local municipality is warning pet owners about a recent rash of dog thefts. Emerson-Franklin CAO Tracy French says they've received several calls from local residents since November 15 who say…

Questions Surround Potential Morden/Winkler Police Merger

The Winkler and Morden police boards are in early conversations about the potential of merging the two services into one. "The services have worked well together for years," Winkler Police Board…

Border Valley Sno Goers Looks Forward To Another Season

The Border Valley Sno Goers are preparing for another snowmobiling season. Border Valley Sno Goers president Vern Wieler is one of the few remaining members who started the club in 1994. He said the…

Pedestrian And Traffic Study Part Of New GVSD School Planning

A pedestrian and traffic study will be conducted in the area near the site of Winkler's new K-8 school to be built west of 15th Street and south of Highway 14. Garden Valley School Division…

Snow Removal Parking Ban Fines Jump To $150 In Morden

Morden City Council has increased penalties and added a season-long ban to its winter snow removal parking by-law. Fines have jumped from $20 to $150. Public Works Manager Les Wieler said the by-law…

Emerson-Franklin Wants Input On Surplus Crown Land

The municipality of Emerson-Franklin wants to have some input on how crown land near the Emerson port of entry will be developed in the future. The province plans to re-design and re-align the…

New Pharmacy Honours Legacy Of Former Winkler Mayor

The pharmacy landscape continues to shift in Winkler to a more personalized approach, which may save the healthcare industry money down the road. "It involves working with the patient more closely...…

Falcon Lake Golf Course Pro Shop And Restaurant Torn Down

The pro shop and restaurant at the Falcon Lake Golf Course are being torn down. Harry Brotchie is the President and Owner of Lakeland Golf Management which runs the Falcon Lake Golf Course. He says…

Altona Police Department Receives Fraud Complaints 'Almost Daily'

Altona's Police Chief Perry Batchelor said the Altona Police Department receives calls almost every day regarding phone scams in the community. He noted most people are calling to inform police of…

Generous Donations Made To Rhineland Empty Stocking Fund (GALLERY)

Rhineland Empty Stocking Fund volunteers gathered this morning at the old Sawatzky's Furniture building in Altona. The volunteer-based organization starts preparing hampers in October. Eight…

Neubergthal and Winkler Farms Featured In New Documentary

After about two years of hard work and personal investments, Katharina Stieffenhofer has completed her documentary called 'From Seed To Seed'. "I am an independent documentary film maker, but only…

House Fire Survivor Joins Winkler Fire Service 'I've Set My Life To Help People' (VIDEO)

Cornie Klassen has been training to fight fires for the past 14 months. As a survivor of a house fire, Klassen still bears the scars of the inferno he now runs towards to save others. The experience…

Don't Forget Your Pets When The Temperature Falls

Now that the frigid temperatures are upon us, it's important to remember that your pets may need some special care during the cold weather. Veterinarian Dr. Tammy Dunbar says if it's too cold for you…

Mayors, Reeves Setting Regional Pot Guidelines

The Pembina Valley is coming together to tackle a gameplan on cannabis. PVRAM (Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors) Chair Martin Harder says it's important to deal with the issue regionally. "So it…

Community Events

12
Dec
2017
Eden Health Care Family & Friends Support Group

12 December 2017 - 13 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Eden Mental Health Centre - Evergreen Building, Winkler





13
Dec
2017
Buhler Active Living Centre's - "Holly Daze" Toy & Food Drive in Support of Donate Love

13 December 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Buhler Active Living Centre, Winkler MB, Winkler





13
Dec
2017
Sound of Music Movie - Winkler Senior Centre

13 December 2017 1:00 pm

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





13
Dec
2017
Yaste of the Holidays

13 December 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

United Church Basement Altona





13
Dec
2017
Taste of the Holidays - Newcomer Dessert Potluck

13 December 2017 - 14 December 2017, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

St. Paul's United Church, Morden





13
Dec
2017
Welcome to Canada

13 December 2017 7:00 pm

Regional Connections





14
Dec
2017
Christmas Coffee with MLA Cameron Friesen

14 December 2017 10:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





