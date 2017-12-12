Gas Bar Robbed, Four-Year-Old Attacked By Dog, Police Report

Winkler Police are requesting the public's help regarding a recent break and enter.

Police learned the Canadian Tire Gas Bar was broken into sometime during the early morning hours of December 10.

Culprits gained access to the business by breaking the glass on the front door, and stole a large quantity of tobacco products.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winkler Police Service at (204) 325-9990. Caller may remain anonymous.

Below is the Winkler Police report for December 4 to December 10:

-

December 6

Police received a report of a four year old boy that was attacked by a dog while walking past a local business with his mother. The boy suffered minor bruising and scrapes as a result. Police were advised by the business owner that the dog belonged to an unknown customer. This incident is still under investigation.

December 7

While at Walmart an off-duty officer observed a male youth place a wireless speaker inside his jacket and then leave the electronics section without paying for the item. The off-duty officer placed the male under arrest for Theft Under $5000. The 14 year old male resident of Winkler immediately apologized for his actions and was later released to his parents with a verbal caution.

December 8

At approximately 12:40pm police received a report of theft from the Winkler Co-op Gas Bar regarding four male youths who stole approximately $20.00 worth of items. Police viewed the video surveillance footage and recognized one of the involved suspects. Police spoke with the suspect who admitted to paying for one energy drink and stealing another and stated he was very sorry. Police issued a verbal caution to the local male youth, age 15, for Theft Under $5000 and also advised him that there was a store deal for the drink he stole of buy two for $2.50, however as the male bought one for $3.49 and stole the other, he ended up paying more money than if he had purchased both drinks. This file is still under investigation regarding the remaining three youths.

At approximately 1:55pm police received a report of another instance of theft from the Winkler Co-op Gas Bar regarding two male youths who stole approximately $40.00 worth of items from the store. The store manager confronted the males and recovered the stolen items which were still in re-saleable condition. This file is still under investigation.

December 10

Police received a complaint of an unlocked vehicle that was rummaged through between 10:00pm and 12:00am while parked on 2nd Street. The owner was unsure at the time of the complaint if anything was missing as the contents of the console were strewn over the two front seats.