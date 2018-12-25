Gateway Recycling Program Receives Financial Boost

Gateway Resources recycling program recently received a $5,000 boost from Access Credit Union.

CEO Kim Nelson explains the donation will help Gateway continue to improve and keep up with the demands of recycling in the City of Winkler.

Following Christmas, residents are reminded that Styrofoam, air-filled packaging plastic, bubble wrap, as well as some types of wrapping paper such as foil wrapping cannot be recycled.

Recyclable wrapping paper can be placed into blue bags or recycling bins.

"If we see Styrofoam in the bags and boxes we will leave those behind . . . If a cardboard box has a bunch of Styrofoam in it we don't want to leave all the Styrofoam on your curb to fly away," Recycling Manager John Harder explains.