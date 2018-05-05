Gateway Resources continues to give participants the opportunity to lead a normal, independent life.



Currently, Gateway's Supported Independent Living Program operates 16 homes, nine in Winkler, seven in Morden.

"We just support people to live their days like the rest of us," Gateway CEO Kim Nelson says, adding she hopes people continue to realize the positive impact Gateway makes in the region.

"The individuals we support are here supporting the community as well, we give back," Nelsons says. "Everyone we support and everyone that works at Gateway is a valuable contributor to Winkler, Morden and the surrounding communities."

The work of Gateway Resources in Winkler was celebrated at the Faces of Gateway Gala fundraiser Thursday night.

"I get to go to work and see it everyday, I'm glad everyone else had a chance to see a little glimpse of what we do," Nelson says.

The night included a performance by MCI's Resonate jazz choir, as well as a silent auction.

Kim Nelson, Gateway Resources CEO