Geese Outsmart Efforts To Control Their Numbers In Plum Coulee

After reports of aggressive geese at Plum Coulee beach in spring, Municipality of Rhineland council applied for a Migratory Bird Damage/Danger Permit from Environment Canada to control the population.

The permit was in effect from April to June 1. However, Reeve Don Wiebe said the geese managed to outsmart the plan.

"It was a bit disappointing, we did the geese culling program, we had a permit that expires in June and there weren't all that many geese around... then after the permit expired something happened and a lot more geese came to the beach area," said Wiebe.

"There's nothing much we can do about it. We'll apply again next year. The geese were onto the permit I guess," he joked.

Also, some people have noticed that the Plum Coulee beach is free of algae, which is surprising considering the algae problem in much of Manitoba's waters.

Wiebe was asked how the water at the beach is kept clear.

"They're using a couple things, one is a pond dye, which tints the water a certain colour, that prohibits algae growth. Then they're also using a clearing agent... where your settlement and stuff settles out," said Wiebe.

He added the beach has been a good attraction for the community.