Geese Still A Problem At Plum Coulee Beach

Details
Category: Local News

Sunset Beach in Plum Coulee has an ongoing problem with geese taking over the area.

Part of the problem is the geese demonstrate aggressive behaviour to people using the walking path.

"There's been a number of reports that you get attacked by geese," said Rhineland Municipality Reeve Don Wiebe.

He added the increase in bacteria and the amount of goose drop on the pathways deters from its usage.

Wiebe said outdoor recreation is an important part of community life, and therefore council has once again applied for a Migratory Bird Damage or Danger Permit from Environment Canada to control the population.

The permit will be in effect between now and June 1.

"The Altona Police will be there to ensure that the permit is exercised in a safe way," said Wiebe.

Wiebe noted further questions can be directed to the Rhineland Municipality's administration office.

Winkler Sees Whopping 10X Jump In Permit Values

Winkler building permit records could be smashed in 2018. In MSTW planning district's first quarter report, the Pembina Valley is seeing huge gains in the first quarter with Winkler leading the pack,…

Winkler Bible Camp Not Too Worried About Changes To Canada Summer Jobs Application

Faith based camps in Manitoba are being forced to find alternative methods to fund some of their employment positions this summer. Many of those camps rely on grant money from the Canada Summer Jobs…

Winkler Woman Victim Of $5,000 Scam

A 74-year-old Winkler woman was recently the victim of a scam that cost her nearly $5,000. Winkler Police report the woman received a phone call on April 13 from an individual posing as her…

Steady Growth For Sun Valley Co-op

Altona based Sun Valley Co-op enjoyed steady growth in its operations last year. General manager Brad Iverson says overall sales increased about $2.5 million in 2017 compared to the year previous.…

Pregnancy Care Centre Moving Closer To $90K Goal

A generous donation of ground beef has spurred the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre $2,500 closer to their $90,000 Captial Project goal. The Beef for the Build Raffle saw winners take home prizes…

Disturbance Call Turns Threatening for Altona Police

An Altona man is facing multiple charges after trying to bite the neck of a local police officer. Concerned tenants of an apartment on Maple Bay reported a disturbance to police around 6:30 PM on…

Winkler Fire Department Responds To Natural Gas Leak

The Winkler Fire Department responded to a leak of a natural gas line Monday evening. Crews were called to the scene on Marigold Bay around 7:00 pm. Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says the cause of the…

Hydro Adding Lines To Keep Up With Pembina Valley Growth (VIDEO)

Manitoba Hydro is expanding their infrastructure to keep up with the rapid growth of the Pembina Valley. "Obviously this growth has been going on for awhile, and the area is going to continue to…

Rhineland Offers To Extend Sewer Service To Property Owners

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland is looking to install a low-pressure sewer line in the municipal ag park north of Altona. "One of the things that's come to our attention is that there is…

