Geese Still A Problem At Plum Coulee Beach

Sunset Beach in Plum Coulee has an ongoing problem with geese taking over the area.

Part of the problem is the geese demonstrate aggressive behaviour to people using the walking path.

"There's been a number of reports that you get attacked by geese," said Rhineland Municipality Reeve Don Wiebe.

He added the increase in bacteria and the amount of goose drop on the pathways deters from its usage.

Wiebe said outdoor recreation is an important part of community life, and therefore council has once again applied for a Migratory Bird Damage or Danger Permit from Environment Canada to control the population.

The permit will be in effect between now and June 1.

"The Altona Police will be there to ensure that the permit is exercised in a safe way," said Wiebe.

Wiebe noted further questions can be directed to the Rhineland Municipality's administration office.