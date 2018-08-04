Genesis House Summer Camp Helping Model Healthy Relationships

Genesis House hosted its annual Holi-Daze Summer Camp this past week at Parkland Elementary School.

The camp, that was open to all kids entering kindergarten through grade 5 featured a different holiday celebration each day of the week. Kids celebrates Valentine's, Easter, Christmas, Halloween and even had a birthday party.

Kristin Giesbrecht, the Children's Counsellor at Genesis House, explains the program has been running for over ten years.

"We love being able to get out and meet new kids," says Giesbrecht, noting this helps spread the word of what Genesis House does.

Giesbrecht notes the program also shows kids how to build a healthy relationship.