Genesis House Taking First Steps In The Fight Against Domestic Violence

Community members in Social Services were invited by Genesis House to view the documentary ‘A Better Man’ and discuss the current situation of domestic violence.



In response to 16 Days of Activism On Gender-Based Violence, and the anniversary of the 1989 Montreal Massacre, Executive Director of Genesis House Ang Braun says this was their first step involving the community in discussion.



"We were trying to sort out, as Genesis House, how do we try to involve or engage the community in a larger way?"



Braun explains with the documentary at their disposal they debated opening it up to the public but ultimately decided to invite stakeholders involved in the topic of abuse or domestic violence.



RCMP Constable Chris Butt was one such individual invited, he believes holding discussion forums like these help create more awareness and open dialogues on these issues.



Manitoba is the second highest in domestic violence in Canada, murders from domestic violence are down, however, one of the murders was in the Genesis house service area.



"For us it’s real," says Braun. "When we're doing the work with the women that we see it’s real every day."



As an RCMP Officer Butt has gone on a number of domestic violence calls. He questions without more services for both the victim of violence and the perpetrator of violence, how can things change?



"That’s a lot of the reality of why people aren't coming forward with it. It’s great to report to us and go through the system, but what’s changing?"



Butt explains based on his experiences he doesn't see change, but rather that people continue to repeat the behaviours.



"That’s where we need to be more proactive, support groups for both the victim and the perpetrator. Until that happens I think things will continue as it is."



Genesis House is continuing to push forward and is taking steps to address this issue head-on.



Though both human and financial resources are limited, Genesis House provides service for those in need and works towards increased awareness of domestic violence.



Braun explains as a community we need to step out of our comfort zones and be more aware of others around us while being willing to offer assistance to the person in need or challenge the thoughts and behaviours of someone who is putting that person at risk.

Members of the community were invited to discuss the current reality of domestic violence and the services that are currently available in region