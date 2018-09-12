Get The Spa Treatment At Pembina Valley Dental

Dr. Laura Fletcher and her staff have opened a new kind of dental clinic in Winkler, and they're ready to make your whole family comfortable.

Pembina Valley Dental is the first dental clinic in the area to be open evenings. "I just really wanted to go out on my own to be able to provide the best dental care that I could. I also wanted to ensure that we were being available for everybody which is why we're now open evenings, so that we can accommodate everybody," says Dr. Fletcher.

Dr. Fletcher and her husband decided to set their roots in Winkler and noticed how supportive the community is. "Everybody is friendly, and I just feel so fortunate and blessed that we've been welcomed by this community."

In December, the idea for the clinic was hatched after realizing her desire to bring the best services to the area.

All of the chairs are made of memory foam, and have heat and massage options. For the kids and young at heart, there are multiple television screens on the wall and ceiling that play Netflix. Dr. Fletcher adds, "we've got everything state of the art here in order just to really make your dental experience a pleasant and non-frightening one."

Mayor Martin Harder was in attendance at the grand opening, and spoke highly of the new business. "What and awesome environment. The professionalism of the staff, the environment and brightness of the facility. I didn't realize it was so pleasant to go see a dentist."

To top it off, the team of staff is ready for anyone. "We're a big multicultural practice. We speak multiple languages. We speak High and Low German, Russian, French, and Mandarin," says Dr. Fletcher.

After a great turnout at the grand opening, Dr. Fletcher says, "I'm so excited to see everybody, old patients, new patients, and people curious about seeing what we're all about."

For your spa-like treatment, you can find the clinic at 260 Roblin Blvd E. in Winkler.

