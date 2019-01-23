Goertzen Launches K-12 Review

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen has launched a review of the Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system in Manitoba. He announced an eight-person commission will be co-chaired by Dr. Janice MacKinnon and by former Conservative cabinet minister Clayton Manness. One of the commission members is retired Steinbach teacher J.D. Lees. Goertzen says the process will include extensive consultation across the province on a wide range of topics such as student learning, teaching and whether to merge school divisions or get rid of them entirely.

"I look around at other provinces and I know there has been effort to have less school divisions. I think we have 290 school trustees involved with running our divisions and our schools. I need to be convinced that that's the right number. So it will be the mandate to look at potential consolidation of school divisions."

But Goertzen adds the review will not tackle the issue of education funding and whether to discontinue local taxation.

"The challenge is that you don't necessarily know how to pay for something unless you know what you are paying for. Key to that is: Do you have less school divisions? Do you have school divisions at all? The answers to those questions are important to determining how you pay for the system."

Dr. MacKinnon promises the process will be accessible to all to participate.

"The process will be open, it will be engaging and it will be accessible. I can tell you there are no pre-determined outcomes here. We are initiating this task with a blank slate. We are here to listen to what Manitobans have to say to us about their education system and what is important to them about that system."

She adds they will also draw on experts, research and best practices from other jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Manness says the commission's focus will be on student outcomes, long-term sustainability and enhanced public confidence.The commission will provide its report to Goertzen by February of 2020.

The eight commissioners are: 

Dr. Janice MacKinnon (co-chair);

Clayton Manness (co-chair);

Terry Brown;Mark Frison;

John Daniel (JD) Lees;

Jill Quilty;

Laurel Repski; and

Denis Robert.

More Local News

Central Station Expanding Mental Health Pilot Project In Winkler

After a successful trial of offering three Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Recovery College Courses in 2018, Winkler's Central Station Community Centre will be expanding the pilot project.…

Goertzen Launches K-12 Review

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen has launched a review of the Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system in Manitoba. He announced an eight-person commission will be co-chaired by Dr. Janice…

Morden Couple At Ag Days Giving Back To STARS

Ag Days in Brandon has about 550 displays and a couple from Morden volunteered on Tuesday at the STARS Air Ambulance booth. Bernhard and Barb Teichroeb were there because they wanted to help the…

Friesens Corp. Bookmarks Record Year In 2018

Growth in all four of its businesses propelled Southern Manitoba book manufacturer, Friesens Corporation, to a record sales year in 2018. In his annual report for the year, CEO Chad Friesen indicated…

Minnewasta School Receives Traverse Rock Wall

Minnewasta School in Morden may be small, but they are maximizing their gym space with the addition of a colourful traverse rock climbing wall. Instead of climbing up, students travel horizontally…

Traffic Offences Jump In Winkler In 2018

Speeding and distracted driving offences are up considerably in the City of Winkler. Winkler Police Service released annual stats recently outlining criminal code offences for 2018. Police Chief Ryan…

Hockey Players Serving The Community Off The Ice (VIDEO)

A local hockey team recently embraced a new definition for MVP. The Morden PeeWee AA Hawks are competing for the 2019 Good Deeds Cup. The team came together to serve at local respite house, Katie's…

Volunteers Needed For Liver Check, Part Of U of M Study

A disease that's becoming more prevalent in our society is the focus of a study underway in our province, and volunteers are needed from Winkler and the surrounding area. Last summer, the C.W. Wiebe…

Organ Donations Often Not Possible In Rural Manitoba

The family of a woman who died in Steinbach last month says the local hospital informed them it was not able to honour their mother's wish to be an organ donor. Southern Health has confirmed this is…

Town Of Morris Shopping For Land To Expand Industrial Park

Morris town council wants to move forward on expanding its industrial park area. Mayor Scott Crick says the community has very little land for industrial sale and that situation needs to change in…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login