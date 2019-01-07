Goertzen Reflects On Move From Health To Education

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

It has been a year of big changes for Steinbach Member of the Legislature Kelvin Goertzen. He completed a very intense two-and-a-half years as Minister of Health on August 1st when Premier Brian Pallister announced a cabinet shuffle and made him Minister of Education. Goertzen reflects on his year of adjustment and change.

"The Ministry of Health is a very emotional file. I think everyone would say that health is the most important thing that you have. But, no question, you are always in the spotlight. Education, I think the hours are equally as challenging but the emotions are a little bit less. I also took on the role of House Leader so when the House is sitting, that's a significant role."

Goertzen says it was a massive challenge for him to make changes to the health care system to make it better. But he adds it has been worthwhile as reports are now coming in about the positive impact they are having.

"I really enjoyed learning about the great people in health and the great work that they do, trying to bring change to a difficult system, a system that isn't always embracing of change. I think we are seeing some of the positive results of that and I think it's great."

He recalls a specific point of clarity about the Health portfolio when he was about seven or eight months into the job and staff were beginning to get comfortable in talking to him about ways to make the system better.

"I remember asking one of the doctors, who had been around for 20 years, who gave a fairly lengthy presentation on things that needed to change in the health system from their perspective, and I said: Well how long have you been dreaming of this? It sounds like you have been thinking about this for while. He said, I've been trying to advance this for 20 years. It was, for me, a recognition that while change is hard on the health care system and there's going to be resistance, there are a lot of people who knew that the system needed change and had been frustrated by the unwillingness of previous administrations to make those changes."

Goertzen says he hopes to be able to make positive changes in education in the coming years.

"We're looking to make changes there as well but that will be a longer process over the next year. I think anytime you can look at something and try to better it, it gives you a good reason to get up in the morning."

More Local News

Police Recover Stolen Snowmobiles

Altona Police Service has recovered two snowmobiles that were stolen last week. The first machine, a Polaris Assault, was found on a stolen trailer in a ditch near Steinbach. The second machine, an…

Sold-Out Retreat Reveals Growing Yoga, Mindfulness Trend In Pembina Valley

The popularity of a new event has revealed the Pembina Valley is becoming a hotbed for yoga. Tickets for the Heart of Winter Yoga Retreat went on sale in October and the event sold out within an hour…

Goertzen Reflects On Move From Health To Education

It has been a year of big changes for Steinbach Member of the Legislature Kelvin Goertzen. He completed a very intense two-and-a-half years as Minister of Health on August 1st when Premier Brian…

Winkler Mayor Looking Ahead To "Game-Changing" 2019

A number of game-changing projects are expected to reach completion in Winkler in 2019. Winkler Mayor Martin Harder notes the new Pine Ridge Elementary is slated for a September opening, as well…

New Membership And Training Round Out 2018 For Altona/Rhineland Emergency Service

The head of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services says 2018 was an exciting year for the fire department. Greg Zimmerman said the year was marked by a growth in membership, new initiatives, and…

Rhineland Council Adopting New Tendering Process

The Municipality of Rhineland has to change the way in which it acquires goods and services in order to comply with the New West Partnership trade agreement. Manitoba joined the already-existing pact…

New Cemetery A Priority For Morden

There's an immediate need for cemetery space in Morden. According to part-owner of Wiebe Funeral Homes, Joey Grenier, Hillside Cemetery is at full capacity for traditional casket burials. However, in…

"Drive To Conditions" MPI Cautions As Temps Hover Near Zero

With a rash of accidents on Pembina Valley roads recently, MPI's Brian Smiley is reminding drivers to watch their speedometers. "The number one driving tip is drive to road conditions, meaning reduce…

UPDATE - Snowfall Warning Extended To Most Of Southern MB

Southern Manitoba is in for another round of significant snowfall Sunday into Monday. Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the Pembina and Red River Valleys including the Morden,…

Museums Preserving History by "Digitizing" Fossils

Several museums, including the Washington Smithsonian, and London's Natural History Museum, will be scanning millions of specimens to create a digital collection. By "digitizing" specimens, it allows…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login