Goertzen Surpasses Two Years In Pressure-Cooker Health Portfolio

Conservative MLA and Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen has now served two years in a portfolio where people often don't last much more than a year. Goertzen passed his second anniversary as Health Minister last Thursday. He is pleased with what the government has accomplished so far in changing the health care system and is excited about plans going forward.

"We underwent a process of transformation to look at consolidation, to ensure that we had our resources in the right places so that when people showed up at a hospital or an emergency room, that they got the service that they needed and weren't transferred to another place as was happening so often in the system. That was particularly focused on Winnipeg. And, of course, we'll be looking at transforming part of the systems within rural Manitoba as well. So, it's a huge undertaking."

Goertzen explains what it is about the role of Health Minister that makes it so stressful.

"The emotional aspect is a big part of it. I mean, you're always dealing with individuals who are asking you questions about the most critical things in their lives or the lives of their families. That's incredibly important and a huge honour, but it's also very emotional. And, I think a lot of health ministers take that on (the emotion) over time, and that can be a challenge."

Goertzen is now the third-longest serving Health Minister in Canada behind Quebec and Alberta and has stayed in the position longer than the previous five Manitoba health ministers. He says it is up to Premier Brian Pallister to say how much longer he will remain in that pressure-cooker position.

Goertzen says he and his family are constantly checking in with each other about how they are handling the pressure that he is under.

"I made a commitment early on, recognizing that it's a difficult and emotional job, to continually take that time to check in with the family, with my son, with my wife, to see how things are going and then to make sure that we're staying as connected as possible through an intense, intense job. We do that. I think that's probably important to do no matter what job you are doing. And, I'll do that again in the times ahead."