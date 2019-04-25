Emmanuel Richter, a grade 12 student in the R.R.T.V.A Automotive Technology Program at Garden Valley Collegiate will be heading to Halifax at the end of May. Emmanuel Richter



Earlier this month, Richter, won gold at the annual Skills Manitoba competition in the outdoor power & recreation equipment category to earn his way to the national skills event. Richter is the only Manitoban heading to Halifax to compete in the category.



At the provincial event, part of the challenge Richter faced was to take apart a small engine and then put it back together, while also documenting specific data. He then spent the afternoon at various stations, where he was tested on things like valve adjustment, electrical components, compression, and carburetors.



Richter says he's expecting the national competition to be quite different. He was told he'd likely be working on a complete machine or all-terrain vehicle, and not just a small engine.

Although it's not directly related to what he plans to pursue after high school, Richter says the skills he's learning and showcased at the Manitoba competition will be helpful with his hobby of working on cars in his free time.

Richter has been accepted into the Mechanical Engineering Technology course at Red River College, Notre Dame Campus in Winnipeg for this upcoming fall.

Submitted photo