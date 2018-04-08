Golden West Mourns Loss of Two Employees in Humboldt Bus Crash

Families and communities across Western Canada are still reeling from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash Friday evening in Saskatchewan, including Golden West which owns and operates PembinaValleyOnline.com, CFAM Radio 950, Country88 and Eagle 93.5, as well as the radio station Bolt FM 107.5 in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

Of the 15 people killed in the crash, one was Tyler Bieber, play-by-play voice for the Humboldt Broncos on Bolt FM, and another was Brody Hinz, a fellow employee at Bolt FM.

Golden West President Lyndon Friesen shared these words regarding the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned both Tyler and Brody were victims of this tragedy. Tyler traveled with the team frequently as the play-by-play announcer. Having been with Golden West since the launch of Bolt FM in news and on-air, Tyler was a shining example of what it means to serve a community. Brody had recently joined our Golden West family, mentored by Tyler and the Bolt FM team. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all the young men we lost, and our own colleagues, whose lives have been cut short by this tragic event."

On Friday evening, the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey team was traveling to Nipawin, Saskatchewan for game five of their SJHL semi-final series, when a semi collided with their team bus claiming the lives of 15 out of the 29 on board and leaving 14 injured, some critically.

The investigation into the incident continues with RCMP announcing Saturday the cause is still being determined.

Bolt FM's Brody Hinz