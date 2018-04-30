Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Some major changes are coming to the classifieds section of GoldenWest owned, PembinaValleyOnline.com.

Brent Manke is part of the digital team for GoldenWest. He says effective Tuesday, May 1st the classifieds will be located on a new website with a brand new look, known as HelloGoodBuy.ca.

Manke says HelloGoodBuy.ca will make buying and selling items a lot easier, enhancing the overall interaction. He says it will also make the posting and browsing experience a lot better, specifically for mobile devices.

A few of the new features:

- mobile-optimized design for easy posting and viewing on your phone

- chat messaging between buyer and seller

- log-in using your Facebook account or email address

Meanwhile, Manke says after the May 1st launch, those with an account on the PembinaValleyOnline.com classifieds will be required to make a new account on HelloGoodBuy.ca. He adds any ads already posted to PembinaValleyOnline.com will need to be re-posted to the new site as well.

More Local News

Stuartburn Reeve Loses Home In Brush Fire That's Ravaging Parts Of Southeast (Gallery)

Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky lost everything but the shirt on his back and his truck in a brush fire Sunday. He has lived on Bambi Bay just west of Zhoda in the RM of La Broquerie for 20 years.…

GoldenWest Set To Launch New Classifieds Website

Some major changes are coming to the classifieds section of GoldenWest owned, PembinaValleyOnline.com. Brent Manke is part of the digital team for GoldenWest. He says effective Tuesday, May 1st the…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Waitlist For Day Care In Morden Reduced With New Spaces

Approval of 90 new early learning and child-care spaces will aid in the continued need for child-care in Morden. These spaces are part of 780 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces,…

New Study Will Examine Water And Waste Water Systems In Plum Coulee

The Municipality of Rhineland has launched a study into the water and waste water systems in Plum Coulee. Funding from the Manitoba Water Services Board will help offset some of the cost of the…

Renowned Paleontologist Receives Local Award

An event 65 Million years in the making, the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) held its third annual 'Dig Deep' Gala. During the evening the Dr. Elizabeth "Betsy" Nicholls award for Excellence…

Minimum Wage Increase A Challenge With Long-Term Benefits For Local Business

The pros and cons of a rising minimum wage are hitting the Pembina Valley business sector. Winkler Chamber of Commerce President Kori da Costa says many local business owners offer minimum wage…

Will Rising Gas Prices Impact SCCR's Transportation Program?

South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) offers a variety of support to people in the Boundary Trails area, from Emerson to Pilot Mound and Crystal City. SCCR has a program where volunteers drive cancer…

Providence Announces Construction Plans For New Dormitory

Providence University College has announced its plans for the construction of a new dorm facility on campus. This announcement comes nearly a year after their men’s dorm, Bergen Hall, was completely…

Local Bible Camps Gearing Up for Another Season

Bible camps in the region are gearing up for another season of ministry and activities. It's still two months until the Winkler Bible Camp welcomes its first group of summer campers, however,…

Increasing Demand For Community Gardens In Winkler

Due to increased popularity in gardening, the demand for community gardens in Winkler has increased. After the closure of the community gardens North of Highway 14, new plots have been created South…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





30
Apr
2018
Homeschool Coffee, Encouragement and Book Night

30 April 2018 - 01 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Life Centre





30
Apr
2018
Morden Achievers 4H Achievement Night

30 April 2018 6:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





30
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

30 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





01
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login