GoldenWest Set To Launch New Classifieds Website

Some major changes are coming to the classifieds section of GoldenWest owned, PembinaValleyOnline.com.

Brent Manke is part of the digital team for GoldenWest. He says effective Tuesday, May 1st the classifieds will be located on a new website with a brand new look, known as HelloGoodBuy.ca.

Manke says HelloGoodBuy.ca will make buying and selling items a lot easier, enhancing the overall interaction. He says it will also make the posting and browsing experience a lot better, specifically for mobile devices.

A few of the new features:

- mobile-optimized design for easy posting and viewing on your phone

- chat messaging between buyer and seller

- log-in using your Facebook account or email address

Meanwhile, Manke says after the May 1st launch, those with an account on the PembinaValleyOnline.com classifieds will be required to make a new account on HelloGoodBuy.ca. He adds any ads already posted to PembinaValleyOnline.com will need to be re-posted to the new site as well.