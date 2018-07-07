Golf Tournament Opening Conversation On Domestic Abuse

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Enthusiastic golfers gathered in Miami to support Genesis House at Swing for Safety, this Friday.

The golf tournament is Genesis House's staple tournament, not only as a means to raise money for the shelter but an opportunity to start conversations, says Ang Braun Genesis House Executive Director.

"I really love engaging with different people. Of course, the shelter doesn't have a storefront so we don't get walk-in traffic. So when we get to be a part of an event like the golf tournament, quiz night or any of the special events we do, we get to see different faces and get different feedback."

The discussion on abuse and domestic violence needs to continue says Braun.

During her time working at Genesis House she says the number of domestic violence and abuse cases have not changed.

The shelter sees families of all kinds, women into their 60s, but the largest group being young mothers and their children, with a majority under the age of five says Braun.

She says that for some who have worked at the shelter this seems like a sad statistic. However, it shows the moms are coming to shelter earlier and breaking that cycle of abuse.

A new conversation that will be starting around the topic of abuse and the country, says Braun, is what sort of services are going to become available for the men.

"The question we've been asked for years and years is what about the men? So what does that look like? What services are available? If someone is out there and their behaviour is something they don't want it to be, what can they do for support?"

There are some gaps in the current system says Braun, and if stats don't change, what are the options the system needs to look at?

These lack of changes in stats is why Genesis House's services need to continue says Braun with the money raised at Swing for Safety supporting the core program of Genesis House, the 24-hour crisis line. Money helps to pay for everything that comes with it food, bedding, shampoo, all the items which a person may need when coming to the shelter in a crisis situation.

With continued support from the community Genesis House has been able to train a staff person in a new parenting program, teaching positive discipline for everyday parenting.

This will be an 8-week program free of charge says Braun and will hopefully begin this fall.

Braun hopes to continue the conversation of domestic violence and abuse, engaging more people in the discussion and increase awareness of the work that the shelter does.

Totals at the fundraising event are still being calculated.

