Goodon Attends Climate Change Conference

Will Goodon of Brandon has returned after participating in the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland.

Goodon was part of the large Canadian delegation. He’s Minister of Housing and Property Management with the Manitoba Metis Federation and also is involved with environmental work with the Metis National Council.

“This year’s conference was held in an area that is a big coal mining region so it was kind of ironic to have the conference in that area but maybe it was on purpose and a way of saying we need to do something about climate change but we have to also understand the importance of economics in the world.”

He said it was about fighting climate change while still allowing people a chance to make a living.

“I was part of the Canadian delegation and our country always takes people who represent indigenous people so I was there representing the Metis Nation and we had some direct input into the policy that Canada was pushing forward at the conference. It was maybe a small part but we had the Metis voice at the table which is the important thing.”

indigenous caucusIndigenous People Caucus at the UN Conference.

Goodon says for indigenous people this year they were able to push through the local communities and indigenous peoples platform.

“It basically gives indigenous people a voice into the global conversation on climate change so it was really nice to be there when all that happened.”

More than 200 countries were at the conference and Goodon feels Canada did a good job of working to advance climate friendly policies while trying to work with other countries. “To get things done there has to be a lot of back and forth and I really respect our Canadian team because they really did us proud and I was pleased to be part of that.”

Goodon says climate change is real and is happening and we have to find ways to mitigate that, slow it down or even stop it.”

More Local News

UPDATE - Four Sent To Hospital After Vehicle Slides Off Hwy Near Plum Coulee

Four people were sent to hospital, one in serious condition, Saturday afternoon when their pick-up truck slid off the highway near Plum Coulee. Carman RCMP and emergency crews received the call…

Habitat for Humanity Stays Strong for 2019

Habitat for Humanity has had another stellar year in 2018 through the many volunteers and teams that came together throughout the province to build homes for those who need the extra bit of help in…

Let It Snow! White Christmas A Certainty After Weekend Clipper

A white Christmas is guaranteed for essentially all of Southern Manitoba after 5-10cms of snow fell Friday and Saturday across the region. According to preliminary figures released Sunday morning, a…

CFDC's Executive Director Says Heritage Trust Will Generate Tens Of Thousands For The Museum

The fruits of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program are beginning to bloom. La Société historique de Saint-Boniface will receive a provincial contribution of $25,000, following a successful fundraising…

Life Saving Society Says Winter Drownings Are Preventable

In Manitoba 20-25 people a year die in a drowning, occurring every month of the year. Drowning is a big issue in Manitoba, Acting CO Life Saving Society of Manitoba Kevin Tordiffe says it's rare for…

Emergency Crews Respond To Collision East Of Plum Coulee (VIDEO)

Few details are available currently, but early Saturday afternoon emergency crews responded to a collision east of Plum Coulee on Highway 14. STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene around 2:10pm…

Piney Residents Again Trying To Sort Out Health Coverage

The Reeve of Piney is pleased that the Manitoba Government has agreed to hold meetings in the municipality to clarify health coverage for residents. Wayne Anderson says a contract was renewed in…

ACF Grants Provide Funding For New Van, Natural Playground

The Altona Community Foundation will be donating $13,000 to local projects and organizations through its 2018 fall grant program. The Station Youth for Christ, one of the seven recipients, will put…

Young Artists Taught The Values Of Christmas

With Christmas nearly upon us, a local organization wanted to teach the new generation about the true meaning of Christmas. A local Christian art class, of children ages three to six, known as God's…

