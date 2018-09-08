Government Campaign Gives Insight Into New Cannabis Laws

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

The provincial government has launched an information campaign on the new laws governing the use of cannabis in Manitoba.

The campaign is being spearheaded by the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) in preparation for the new laws that come into effect on October 17.

Justice minister Cliff Cullen said the information will provide the basics on what's legal and what's not legal when using cannabis.

"For instance, smoking and vaping of cannabis is going to be prohibited in public places including streets and sidewalks, parks and beaches, school grounds, restaurants, patios and decks. We've also taken the position that you have to be19 years of age to consume cannabis, you're only allowed to carry up to 30 grams of cannabis in public, and you can't grow cannabis at home."

The LGCA conducted an anonymous survey of 1,200 Manitobans in 2017, which revealed that they want clear information about how cannabis can be used legally.

"Public education is key for public safety," said Liz Stephenson, chief administrative officer of the LGCA. "Campaigns like this will help us get factual information to Manitobans aged 19 and older who may choose to use this product legally."

Regulating cannabis is going to be a significant challenge for the province, according to Cullen.

"In addition to keeping cannabis out of the hands of our kids and away from the black market, it is our job to make sure Manitobans are prepared with the information they need to make responsible choices," he said.

The LGCA will regulate retail cannabis stores in Manitoba to ensure that cannabis is purchased, distributed and sold in a manner that is in the public interest.

In addition to licensing and compliance responsibilities, the LGCA is also mandated to develop and support social responsibility initiatives and programs to build public knowledge and promote strategies for safer cannabis use.

