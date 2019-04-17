Grammy winners, Switchfoot, will headline the 2019 Harvest Festival in Winkler.

"When the idea of booking Switchfoot came about we didn't think it would be possible, but we made it happen and we're very excited," City Events Coordinator Nolan Dueck explains.

The San Diego quintet has ten albums under their belts, multiple hit singles and millions of records sold. "They've been touring for twenty years and they're a huge name in the industry... it's going to be a great weekend for entertainment," he says.

Dueck says they hope to attract a younger crowd on Friday with a Bruno Mars cover band, "we've been really happy with the cover bands we've booked in the past, this is someone a little bit newer, a little more recent, but we wanted to give it a shot."

Saturday will feature young, up-and-coming artist Madeline Merlo. Dueck notes she's toured with country music's biggest names including Keith Urban, Paul Brandt and Dean Brody, "she's going to be fantastic."

Along with the headliners, the weekend features a number of opening acts as well, "there's going to be lots of music all weekend long."

Together, Dueck says the entertainment lineup aims to hit every demographic. "Everyone has their different tastes, so we want to touch on each one."

This year’s festival takes place August 9-11.