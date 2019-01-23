Central Station Expanding Mental Health Pilot Project In Winkler

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

After a successful trial of offering three Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Recovery College Courses in 2018, Winkler's Central Station Community Centre will be expanding the pilot project.

The initial pilot offered 3 courses from the THRIVE Learning Centre. Students from Winkler were able to take part in Understanding Depression, Understanding Anxiety and Journey to Recovery.

Central Station's Executive Director, Bev Wiebe says the overwhelming response from the community led them to expand its offering to include more courses.

Thanks to a $25,000 grant through Bell Let's Talk, Central Station will facilitate ten additional CMHA Recovery College courses.

"This has been in the works for quite a while, and it's just crazy exciting to see it all come together," says Wiebe. "We are passionate about providing supports to families and individuals in our community that are accessible for all and promote hope and overall wellness." 
cs mh speaker

The courses and educational resources for mental health service users, their families, friends, and members of the community, focuses on promoting mental health literacy, self-exploration and skill development.

The courses will be offered in partnership with Eden Mental Health Services, and CMHA of Central Manitoba. "We are not mental health providers and never intend to be," adds Wiebe. "We're about revealing options in the community and connecting agencies, so this is just a great place that we can connect CMHA together with Eden and use their powers together to make this all happen."

Sean Miller, Executive Director for CMHA Central, says one of the things about services in rural communities is that they typically lack the breadth of services that are offered in larger city centres. "We know that right now, that there is a wait time for a lot of the services that are offered, anywhere from eight months to sixteen months. So very often, you're often looking at people that are struggling moderately getting into a situation where it becomes a crisis."

Miller says one of the great things about this model, is that there's great evidence to show that as people move into an innovative service offering like THRIVE, it greatly reduces some of the severity they are going through. He adds as people are waiting for other types of services, it's being realized that after they go through the Recovery College or THRIVE Learning Centre, that they no longer need the same level of services. "That's not to say this is a replacement for those services, we look at it as adding a compliment to what's already existing."

Wiebe says the $25,000 grant will cover the cost of facilitating the ten courses. "That will offer enough facilitation, honourariums and that kind of thing for this first pilot. After that, we'll see what the community says and how the community buys into the program."

The ten CMHA Recovery College Courses in this phase of the pilot project will run until June.

More Local News

Central Station Expanding Mental Health Pilot Project In Winkler

After a successful trial of offering three Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Recovery College Courses in 2018, Winkler's Central Station Community Centre will be expanding the pilot project.…

Goertzen Launches K-12 Review

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen has launched a review of the Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system in Manitoba. He announced an eight-person commission will be co-chaired by Dr. Janice…

Morden Couple At Ag Days Giving Back To STARS

Ag Days in Brandon has about 550 displays and a couple from Morden volunteered on Tuesday at the STARS Air Ambulance booth. Bernhard and Barb Teichroeb were there because they wanted to help the…

Friesens Corp. Bookmarks Record Year In 2018

Growth in all four of its businesses propelled Southern Manitoba book manufacturer, Friesens Corporation, to a record sales year in 2018. In his annual report for the year, CEO Chad Friesen indicated…

Minnewasta School Receives Traverse Rock Wall

Minnewasta School in Morden may be small, but they are maximizing their gym space with the addition of a colourful traverse rock climbing wall. Instead of climbing up, students travel horizontally…

Traffic Offences Jump In Winkler In 2018

Speeding and distracted driving offences are up considerably in the City of Winkler. Winkler Police Service released annual stats recently outlining criminal code offences for 2018. Police Chief Ryan…

Hockey Players Serving The Community Off The Ice (VIDEO)

A local hockey team recently embraced a new definition for MVP. The Morden PeeWee AA Hawks are competing for the 2019 Good Deeds Cup. The team came together to serve at local respite house, Katie's…

Volunteers Needed For Liver Check, Part Of U of M Study

A disease that's becoming more prevalent in our society is the focus of a study underway in our province, and volunteers are needed from Winkler and the surrounding area. Last summer, the C.W. Wiebe…

Organ Donations Often Not Possible In Rural Manitoba

The family of a woman who died in Steinbach last month says the local hospital informed them it was not able to honour their mother's wish to be an organ donor. Southern Health has confirmed this is…

Town Of Morris Shopping For Land To Expand Industrial Park

Morris town council wants to move forward on expanding its industrial park area. Mayor Scott Crick says the community has very little land for industrial sale and that situation needs to change in…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login