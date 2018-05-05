Grass Fire Near Winkler

Voting Is Underway!

A main telephone pedestal caught fire by an unattended grass fire in Reinfeld. 

The fire took place at the intersection by Church Ave and Reinfeld Street.

Phone lines and internet were affected throughout the village, possibly further.

fire 3Photos submitted by Ernie Dyck.

fire 1Photos submitted by Ernie Dyck.

Login