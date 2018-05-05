Grass Fire Near Winkler

A main telephone pedestal caught fire by an unattended grass fire in Reinfeld.
The fire took place at the intersection by Church Ave and Reinfeld Street.
Phone lines and internet were affected throughout the village, possibly further.
