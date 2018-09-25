Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

George Gray will serve a second term as reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin.

He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates stepped forward during the nomination process.

"I really appreciate the rate payers...giving me another opportunity to be reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin. It's a real privilege," he said. "I look forward to another four years to guide the ship."

One priority for Gray moving forward will be to find alternative water supply sources to support Stephenfield Lake. The hot dry summer has drawn down the level of the lake bringing it about 4 feet below the spillway by mid-September, and the bypass flow into the Boyne River was reduced from 5 cubic feet per second to 1.5 cubic feet per second.

"I think it's a very common subject due to the hot summer and the nearness of the drought that we have experienced, and really in all fairness we're probably still in it," said Gray. He explained about 80 to 85 per cent of the rate payers in the R.M. of Dufferin draw their water from Stephenfield Lake, never mind those in neighbouring municipalities that are also tapped into the lake. "It's a water source that we have to be very aware of. It needs refreshing."

Meantime, there will be councillor elections in four wards in the R.M. of Dufferin.

Gray says in his opinion, this shows that people are interested in the democratic process and is indicative of a healthy political atmosphere.

More Local News

Gray Looks Forward to 'Guiding the Ship' in Second Term as R.M. Dufferin Reeve

George Gray will serve a second term as reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates stepped forward during the nomination process. "I really appreciate the…

Froese Says Rapid Growth Is Still Winkler's Greatest Challenge

Andrew Froese, one of Winkler's youngest councillors, is hoping to continue serving the city. Froese has completed his first term on Winkler city council, starting at just 26 years old in 2014. "It…

Police Warn Of Online Puppy Ad Scam

Winkler Police are warning shoppers to be extra vigilant when purchasing dogs online. On September 18, police report a local man fell victim to a scam involving an online ad for a puppy. The victim…

Improved Cell Service Announced For Southeast

Manitoba's Premier announced this afternoon an expansion of high-speed wireless LTE coverage in southeastern Manitoba. Brian Pallister says Bell MTS will build three new LTE-advanced cellular sites…

Scammers Pretend They're Collecting For Local Fire Department

The Altona/Rhineland fire chief is alerting local residents to what could be a fundraising scam. Greg Zimmerman says several residents have received phone calls from someone collecting donations for…

Groening Back For a Third Term as R.M. of Morris Reeve

Ralph Groening will serve a third term as reeve for the RM of Morris. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates came forward during the nomination process. "I am pleased. I am grateful to…

Dry Summers Prompt Water Utility To Draft Drought Plan

A second consecutive dry summer has prompted the Pembina Valley Water Co-op (PVWC) to forge ahead with its drought plan. The regional water utility started work on that project last month with the…

Altona's Mayor-Elect Encouraged By Number Of Candidates

Altona's mayor-elect is anxious to see the make up of town council after the October 24 civic elections. Al Friesen was elected by acclamation last week and will succeed Melvin Klassen as the head of…

Morden Police Looking To Add New Leadership Role

Morden's Police Board is in preparation as members terms could be coming to an end. Chairperson Rich Harries explains they are in the process of providing guidance and setting the groundwork for…

Brandon Relief Sale Raises Thousands for MCC

The 34th annual Brandon MCC Relief Sale raised more than $75,000 for the Mennonite Central Committee. The funds help support work being done by that organization around the world. Saturday’s sale at…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login