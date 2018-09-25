Gray Looks Forward to 'Guiding the Ship' in Second Term as R.M. Dufferin Reeve

George Gray will serve a second term as reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin.



He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates stepped forward during the nomination process.

"I really appreciate the rate payers...giving me another opportunity to be reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin. It's a real privilege," he said. "I look forward to another four years to guide the ship."

One priority for Gray moving forward will be to find alternative water supply sources to support Stephenfield Lake. The hot dry summer has drawn down the level of the lake bringing it about 4 feet below the spillway by mid-September, and the bypass flow into the Boyne River was reduced from 5 cubic feet per second to 1.5 cubic feet per second.

"I think it's a very common subject due to the hot summer and the nearness of the drought that we have experienced, and really in all fairness we're probably still in it," said Gray. He explained about 80 to 85 per cent of the rate payers in the R.M. of Dufferin draw their water from Stephenfield Lake, never mind those in neighbouring municipalities that are also tapped into the lake. "It's a water source that we have to be very aware of. It needs refreshing."

Meantime, there will be councillor elections in four wards in the R.M. of Dufferin.



Gray says in his opinion, this shows that people are interested in the democratic process and is indicative of a healthy political atmosphere.