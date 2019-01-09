Graydon Disagrees With Constituency Name Change

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The new name for Emerson constituency isn't sitting well with the area's MLA.

As part of its final report on boundary re-alignment, the Manitoba Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission has also decided to rename the electoral district Borderland effective 2020.

Cliff Graydon feels this new name has no connection to his constituency.

"It has the shortest piece of the forty-ninth parallel of any of the three ridings that borders the United States, but we do have a history from 1879 with the Emerson name. Many people are trying to preserve our history, so yes there is a lot of pushback," he said.

Graydon also claims that the commission neglected to run this name change by constituents during its public consultation period as part of the boundary re-alignment process.

"At the interim report there was no discussion whatsoever about a name change for Emerson," he said. "(The commission) had an interim meeting in Winkler, I was at it, and there was no mention of changing the name."

The MLA says he's had several phone calls from constituents wondering when this name change came about and why.

"What was the point of doing it?" he asked. "There was no point in doing it. Going forward from 2020 for the next eight years, (the riding) will represent the same people basically that it's been representing till now so it's not like there was any reason to change (the name)."

The re-aligned boundaries take effect for the next provincial election and will see the revised electoral district absorb more of the rural area surrounding Morden and Winkler, and eliminate a portion in the northeast part of the riding that includes communities like St. Pierre and Otterburne.

Graydon said he will try to do something about the name change, however, he isn't sure of what the options are.

Alison Mitchell, Manager of Communications and Public Information with Elections Manitoba, admits the proposed boundary changes didn't include a new name for Emerson at the time of public consultations, however, she says that process did yield some feedback.

"Something that we did hear frequently from the public is that having a single community be used as the name of the electoral division wasn't necessarily the preference, and it would better to use a name that refers to the whole electoral division," she explained.

It was these comments, along with the ripple effect of shifting the electoral boundaries in the region, that Mitchell says contributed to the name change for Emerson.

She noted the commission is aware of the historical nature of the name Emerson but said Borderland is one that is known throughout the area.

Overall, Mitchell said the commission conducted as much, if not more, public consultation than legislated for the re-alignment process and used this feedback, among many other factors, to make its final decision.

"So in terms of public consultation, it was certainly a very fulsome process," she noted.

Mitchell added the commission also carried out its responsibilities according to legislation while being respectful of recognized naming conventions in Manitoba.

"All of the name changes took into account regional and geographical factors, they followed the principles and procedures for geographical naming, and also consultation was done with the provincial toponymist on all names."

As of interview time, Mitchell said the commission hadn't registered any complaints of the change other than from Graydon.

She noted now that the commission's final report has been published there is neither requirement or possibility for further consultation.

More Local News

Graydon Disagrees With Constituency Name Change

The new name for Emerson constituency isn't sitting well with the area's MLA. As part of its final report on boundary re-alignment, the Manitoba Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission has also…

Altona Looking At Options For Industrial Park Expansion

The Town of Altona continues to look at all the options on expanding its industrial park. There are only six empty lots remaining in the town's manufacturing quarter, but at this point, there is no…

Police Chase Ends With Spike Strip, Charges

Winkler Police Service pursued a suspect vehicle and executed a high-risk traffic stop last week resulting in a driver facing multiple charges including meth trafficking. On January 2, an off-duty…

Routledge Says Peak Flu Season Now Behind Us

It appears the worst of this year's flu season is now behind us. Dr. Michael Routledge is Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health. He says the influenza season typically runs in six to…

Morden Council Working Towards 2019

Morden's immediate priorities are finishing it's 2017 audit, and once that is completed working on the 2019 budget. When the budget has been finalized that's when some exciting new projects can take…

Tips To Stay Safe During Winter Storm Power Outages

Blizzards and winter storms remain the most common emergency situations facing residents in Southern Manitoba, though a few simple steps can ensure your family is prepared for the worst. Southern…

Pushing Excess Snow Onto Roads Is 'Not A Good Idea'

Since the end of December, frequent snowfall events have created steady work for grader and plow operators throughout the region. With that in mind, homeowners in the Municipality of Rhineland are…

Police Searching For Man Who Threatened Employee With A Knife

Morden Police are searching for a man that threatened an employee with a knife at a local business last weekend. On Saturday, January 5, police were dispatched to a business at 10:20 p.m. after a…

Emerson-Franklin Moving Ahead With Internet Improvement Initiative

Emerson-Franklin is moving forward on a plan to improve Internet service in the municipality. Council has given Winkler based Valley Fiber the green light to proceed on building an Ethernet network…

Sold-Out Retreat Reveals Growing Yoga, Mindfulness Trend In Pembina Valley

The popularity of a new event has revealed the Pembina Valley is becoming a hotbed for yoga. Tickets for the Heart of Winter Yoga Retreat went on sale in October and the event sold out within an hour…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login