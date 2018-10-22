Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon has been expelled from the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Caucus.

In a prepared statement, caucus chair Wayne Ewasko said the move is effective immediately, and is in response to Graydon's repeated inappropriate behaviour.

Just last week, Graydon apologized for inappropriate remarks he made to a staff member at the Manitoba Legislature. He also committed to participating in additional comprehensive sensitivity and respectful workplace training.In addition, The MLA announced that effective immediately he'd be taking a medical leave of absence, with no plans to seek re-election in 2020.

Ewasko said that while Caucus did not make this decision lightly, it had however become apparent that previous attempts to address this issue with Graydon have been unsuccessful.

"We have acted fairly, swiftly and respectfully in dealing with this difficult matter while ensuring all policies and procedures were followed and that the privacy and confidentiality of all parties involved were respected," he explained.

Ewasko added the Caucus' goal remains that the legislature be a safe and respectful workplace for all.