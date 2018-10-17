Graydon Issues Apology, Will Not Run In Next Election

Election Day Is Coming!

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon is "unequivocally apologizing" for inappropriate remarks he made to a staff member at the Manitoba Legislature. In a statement released Wednesday, Graydon said his apology has been graciously accepted by the individual affected.

The MLA is also offering the same unequivocal apology to his colleagues, constituents, and to his family. "...All of whom expect and deserve a greater level of respect than I have demonstrated," said Graydon.

Wednesday's statement also indicated that Graydon will be participating in additional comprehensive sensitivity and respectful workplace training, to be determined by PC Caucus leadership.

"I acknowledge that everyone has the right to a safe and respectful workplace," he said. 

As for what the future holds, Graydon said he will serve the remainder of his current term but will not seek re-election in the 2020 provincial election.

"Representing the good, hard-working people of the Emerson constituency since 2007 has been one of the greatest honours imaginable but, after a decade of service in the Manitoba Legislature, it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of life."

Graydon also announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, he will be taking a medical leave of absence.

