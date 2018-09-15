Grenier Pledges To Continue Fiscal Responsibility

"It's really that second term... where you become a real asset to the community and its citizens."

That according to Michael Grenier who is hoping to have a second term with Winkler City Council, noting the first four years are a learning experience.

"You learn so much, but it's the second term you apply that," he says. "I feel like I can offer more going forward."

Grenier says seeing the growing diversity and ingenuity of the city has impressed him. Speaking at the civic centre which displays the many flags representing the background of Winkler citizens he says, "You look at all the flags, it speaks volumes to the backgrounds of people who call this community home. Seeing that makes me proud to call this city home."

Moving forward, he says a priority is seeing the city continue its mandate of fiscal responsibility, citing the Meridian Exhibition Centre has a good compromise; a sound investment for the community, "not becoming a Taj Mahal but just a functional, user-friendly building."

He also encourages citizens to exercise their democratic responsibility and head to the polls October 24.