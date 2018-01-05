Gretna Family Boasts Having Youngest And Oldest Member Of The Community

It was an exciting start to the New Year for the Klassen family with the birth of their first child, Anastasia.



Anastasia was a surprise for Matthew and Josephine Klassen from Gretna who were not expecting a New Years baby.



Born a week early they say they didn't realize it was New Years until they left for the hospital.



"It came early so we didn't really know it was going to happen. When we were on the way to the hospital, that’s when we realized it was New Years and we might have a New Years baby because people were leaving their parties for New Years."



The couple had been juggling with a few other names but ultimately say Anastasia was the only name they could agree on.



Though not expected the Klassens are excited at having a child born on New Years.



"It’s just fun. You get to stay up late before their birthday and party the next day too."



The Klassen family boasts now having the youngest and oldest members of Gretna. With Anastasia being the youngest and a member of the family known as the oldest resident of the community.