Greyhound Bus Services will be stopping freight services to the Winkler and Morden area this fall. The move coincides with the closing of all routes and services west of Sudburry, Ontario on October 31st of this year.

While passenger services was discontiued approximately five years ago in the area, freight services had been available at Tempo/Hi-Way Groceteria, in Winkler, and Video Visions, in Morden. John Neufeld, owner and manager of the Tempo/Hi-Way Groceteria, says the freight service has been well-used, especially since the ending of the passenger service.

Gary Grabowski, owner of Video Visions, adds smaller businesses and other low volume users could feel the loss because they don't meet other delivery services' minimum order quantities.

"It's going to effect a lot of smaller businesses and trades people," he says, noting many plumbers used the service as an affordable way to take advantage of one-day shipping for parts.

After October 31, the only passenger routes in Western Canada will be to and from Vancouver, BC to Seattle, Washington, USA.