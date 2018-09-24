Groening Back For a Third Term as R.M. of Morris Reeve

Ralph Groening will serve a third term as reeve for the RM of Morris. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates came forward during the nomination process.

"I am pleased. I am grateful to the community for the opportunity to be able to serve our residents for the next four years...I'm excited about it," he said.

Groening added he's already got some ideas on how to continue to make the municipality, and its communities, a better place to live.

One of those priorities is economic development.

He'd like to see Council continue to support businesses and discover ways to support development in areas like the industrial parks in Rosenort and Lowe Farm.

Groening said Council will also see through on a plan to install high speed Internet in Lowe Farm and Rosenort, and airFibre to all other homes and businesses in the municipality.

Also falling under the umbrella of economic development is an expansion to the rural wastewater network south, north and east of Rosenort, and the coinciding required expansion of the Rosenort lagoon.

Another priority for Groening in the coming term is infrastructure.

He plans to continue working aggressively in lobbing the province for improvements to the road network that he says isn't necessarily the direct responsibility of the municipality. The list includes upgrading PTH 23, bringing PR 422 up to R-TAC standards, and flood-proofing areas of PR 422 and PR 205 that currently do not meet 2009 flood standards, including a new bridge on PR 422.

"These are not only my thoughts but Council has worked on these items and I will certainly profile them and I want to move forward with them with the new council," said Groening.

That new council will be formed following the civic vote on October 24, 2018.

There are 7 candidates running for the six available council seats.

They include incumbents Barry Fraese, Denis Robert, Rick Giesbrecht, Mervin Dueck and Stan Siemens.

The challengers are Scott Siemens and Shane Kroeker.