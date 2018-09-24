Groening Back For a Third Term as R.M. of Morris Reeve

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Ralph Groening will serve a third term as reeve for the RM of Morris. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates came forward during the nomination process.

"I am pleased. I am grateful to the community for the opportunity to be able to serve our residents for the next four years...I'm excited about it," he said.

Groening added he's already got some ideas on how to continue to make the municipality, and its communities, a better place to live.

One of those priorities is economic development.

He'd like to see Council continue to support businesses and discover ways to support development in areas like the industrial parks in Rosenort and Lowe Farm.

Groening said Council will also see through on a plan to install high speed Internet in Lowe Farm and Rosenort, and airFibre to all other homes and businesses in the municipality.

Also falling under the umbrella of economic development is an expansion to the rural wastewater network south, north and east of Rosenort, and the coinciding required expansion of the Rosenort lagoon.

Another priority for Groening in the coming term is infrastructure.

He plans to continue working aggressively in lobbing the province for improvements to the road network that he says isn't necessarily the direct responsibility of the municipality. The list includes upgrading PTH 23, bringing PR 422 up to R-TAC standards, and flood-proofing areas of PR 422 and PR 205 that currently do not meet 2009 flood standards, including a new bridge on PR 422.

"These are not only my thoughts but Council has worked on these items and I will certainly profile them and I want to move forward with them with the new council," said Groening.

That new council will be formed following the civic vote on October 24, 2018.

There are 7 candidates running for the six available council seats.

They include incumbents Barry Fraese, Denis Robert, Rick Giesbrecht, Mervin Dueck and Stan Siemens.

The challengers are Scott Siemens and Shane Kroeker.

More Local News

Dry Summers Prompt Water Utility To Draft Drought Plan

A second consecutive dry summer has prompted the Pembina Valley Water Co-op (PVWC) to forge ahead with its drought plan. The regional water utility started work on that project last month with the…

Morden Police Looking To Add New Leadership Role

Morden's Police Board is in preparation as members terms could be coming to an end. Chairperson Rich Harries explains they are in the process of providing guidance and setting the groundwork for…

Groening Back For a Third Term as R.M. of Morris Reeve

Ralph Groening will serve a third term as reeve for the RM of Morris. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates came forward during the nomination process. "I am pleased. I am grateful to…

GVSD And WSD Celebrate 15 Years Of Sharing Bus Garage

When driving between Morden and Winkler, it's not uncommon to see a parking lot full of bright yellow-orange school buses nestled up next to each other. What people often miss is the two different…

Cancer Diagnosis Can't Stop Winkler Missionary Couple

Missionaries Helen and Mike Harder haven't let a cancer diagnosis slow their work at an orphanage in Mexico. The Harders live and work at the Acla De Amour (Anchor of Love) orphanage in the state of…

Comedy Night In Support Of Local Animal Shelter

Fans of comedy and supporters of the Pembina Valley Humane Society attended the 7th annual Raise the Woof comedy night fundraiser. Comedy events like this don't happen in the area often says PVHS…

New Equipment Gives Manitou Fire Department Access To Remote Areas

The Manitou Fire Department has received a boost towards a new fire truck. Earlier this month, the rural department received a $25,000 grant from FCC (Farm Credit Canada). "It feels great to be…

Local Painters Show Support For Winkler Horticulture Society

The Winkler Horticulture Society proved once again gardeners are artists by putting their creativity to work in a new medium. On Thursday the society held a Paint Pour Art fundraiser. All funds…

Morden Mayoral Candidate Says Morden Is Facing Identity Crisis

Brandon Burley, one of three candidates vying for the top job in Morden this election season, wants to help nurture the city's identity. According to Burley Morden is facing an identity crisis, "we…

Meth Bust In Morden

Morden Police Service executed a search warrant Friday night. As a result one adult male was arrested and is facing numerous drug-related charges. Police also seized over seven grams of meth, cash…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login