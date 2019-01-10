Growing Population Changing Dynamic For Recent Filipino Newcomers

Over the last decade, the Pembina Valley region has welcomed many newcomers, hundreds from the Philippines.

During the recent holiday season, a number of community gatherings were held, bringing together Filipino families and friends.



Jewel White, who helped plan a gathering in Morden, says the annual event aims to gather all Filipinos living in Morden and welcome the newcomers.

When she first came to the Pembina Valley a decade ago, White says there were very few Filipinos in the area. She says the Filipinos coming now don't feel they are foreign to this new home of theirs. "I'm just thankful for the warm welcome of the whole community and the support given to us... we're glad and feel fortunate that we are here."

From only a handful of Filipinos living in Morden when she moved here, White estimates that there are almost 200 Filipinos current living in Morden. She estimates Altona has a similar Filipino population and Winkler closer to 400 residents from the Philippines.

In Morden, White says the Morden Initiative Program plays a significant role in the growth of the community and also some local companies, like Decor Cabinets, played a huge role in bringing more Filipinos to the community. "The whole Filipino community will always be grateful to Morden, our new home."