Guard Against Vehicle Fires By Inspecting Extension Cords

MPI reminds motorists across the province to remember to inspect their block heater cords and extension cords for any signs of wear.

Spokesperson Brian Smiley says if the cords are cracked, frayed or corroded, there's a very real possibility that they could arc and cause a fire in your vehicle. Smiley notes with everyone plugging in their vehicles during the recent bitter cold, it's important to inspect your cords periodically for any obvious signs of damage.

He says you should avoid driving over their extension cords because that can cause breaking and cracking during the real cold weather. Smiley notes it's also important to ensure your cord is suited for outdoor use, adding a lot of people just take an extension cord from their home and plug it into their vehicle. He says the outdoor cords are much better suited for handling current in these low temperatures.