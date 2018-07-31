Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

RCMP have now released numbers from the Gun Amnesty Program which was held in June in this province. Police are calling it a success, noting nearly 700 firearms and more than 22,000 rounds of ammunition were handed in. Police agencies also received notable items such as an explosives shell and a cannonball.

"We take the safety of our families and our communities very seriously," says Justice Minister Heather Stefanson. "By encouraging Manitobans to turn in these unwanted firearms and ammunition we did our part in ensuring that illegal or stolen guns never make it into the wrong hands." The Gun Amnesty Program ensured that charges would not be laid against someone turning in a weapon unless it was used to commit a crime or was stolen.

"Manitobans really joined the cause during our Gun Amnesty Program," says RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody, President of the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police. "This program was a great success. We exceeded our previous provincial amnesty totals. These are weapons that are now off the street and unable to be used in the offence of any crime or to hurt any citizen. We thank the public for realizing the importance of this initiative and participating wholeheartedly." Majority of the firearms and ammunition surrendered during the amnesty will be destroyed. A very small number will be retained for historical, educational or training purposes.

More Local News

Stanley Cup Winner Celebrates With Somma Borsht

Lord Stanley's Cup has been the center of many celebrations, but being toasted with somma borsht may be a first. Washington Capital's Madison Bowey spent a part of his day at his home in Winnipeg…

Gun Amnesty Program A Success

RCMP have now released numbers from the Gun Amnesty Program which was held in June in this province. Police are calling it a success, noting nearly 700 firearms and more than 22,000 rounds of…

Chrissy Peters Sprinting For Gold At Special Olympics In Nova Scotia

Athletes from across Canada are travelling to Antigonish, Nova Scotia for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games which start on July 31st and end on August 4th. Chrissy Peters, an athlete from…

Line 3 Construction To Provide Boost To Local Economy

Local communities like Altona are bracing for an influx of pipeline workers in the region. Construction on the Line 3 Replacement program is expected to start in August. Enbridge has indicated close…

Riding Association Spokesperson Defends Cabinet Shuffle

While opposition parties have mostly criticized the latest cabinet shuffle by the Trudeau government, the Portage-Lisgar Liberal Riding Association spokesperson feels it's a positive move. Ken…
War Trip

World War Travel Guide Visits Sites Of Canadian Sacrifices

A history teacher from Yellowknife visited Morden to give a presentation for people wanting a unique travel experience. Since 2009, Loralea Wark has been travelling to Europe with her students and…

Thief's Sleight-Of-Hand Costs Victim Nearly $1,000

A local man is out nearly $1,000 after a quick-fingered thief helped himself to the victim's debit card with the help of some sleight-of-hand. Winkler Police report the victim's debit card was stolen…

Province Releases Next Move in its Green Plan

The province released a discussion paper today on their output-based pricing system, the latest step in the Made in Manitoba Climate and Green Plan. Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires…

Small Fire Extinguished at Gretna Manufacturer

Gretna fire crews quickly extinguished flames that started up in some bins at Silver Stream Shelters near Gretna. Chief Jack Driedger says the fire was accidental and occured outside. No significant…

Emergency Rooms Often Filled With Non-Emergency Patients, Says Spokesperson

Statistics about emergency room visits show that many may not fall under the "emergency" category. Southern Health-Sante Sud Vice-president of Medical Services Dr. Denis Fortier outlined some…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login