Guns & Hoses Win Third Straight Christmas Cheer Cup In Friendly Battle On Ice

The Morden Thunder and members of the Morden Police Service and Morden Fire Department again joined forces for the annual Christmas Cheer Cup.



The high school hockey team faced off against the police and firefighters, known as team 'Guns and Hoses,' in a friendly game to raise money and donations of non-perishable food items and toys for the Morden Christmas Cheer Board.



Morden Thunder player, Evan Wuerch said the game was a fun and hard fought battle, and it was an honour to help out the community in this way.

The fourth annual Christmas Cheer Cup was a nail-biter, right down to the end. Team Guns and Hoses defeated the Morden Thunder in 6-5 in a shootout.

The spokesperson for the Morden Cheer Board, Megan Andrew said they really rely on donations like these.

"All donations from local people go to local families," said Andrew. "The only reason we exist is because of you. We basically spend money before we receive it so that we can have all the hampers ready to go and be delivered just before Christmas. What we receive in donations, we pay off our credit cards and get ready for next year as well."

Michael Payne, who acted as captain for team 'Guns and Hoses' said it was an honour to be apart of the game.

"I'm not part of the fire brigade or the police, I play with them on a Monday evening when they ask," said Payne. "Even to let me be captain tonight, they're a super bunch of lads...it's the camaraderie, and a brilliant event, not just for me and for us, for the Christmas Cheer. To raise $3,000 is pretty cool. And to have fun in the process is really fantastic."

The event raised over $3,040 for the Morden Christmas Cheer Board. The winner of the night's 50/50 draw also donated their $250 winnings to the cause. A dozen full boxes of non-perishable food items and toys were also collected.