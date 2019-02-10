GVC Choir Raises Money For Genesis House

Grade 10 choir students at Garden Valley Collegiate showcased their musical and acting talents at a coffee house Tuesday night.

One of the singers from the bass section and MCs for the night, Clayton Penner, participated in choir for three years in middle school and is enjoying his first year of the high school choir experience.

"Middle school I wasn't quite so glad, but here . . . I left it off for a year. Then in grade 10 I picked it up again and I regret not taking it in grade nine, its been a good year."

Normally, coffee houses and concerts are a great way for students to share their music with the community, but this time the students decided to also give back by donating all the proceeds to Genesis House. In total $500 was raised.

"We were going to do a coffeehouse, we just wanted something to put our money towards so a bunch of the kids were just calling out ideas. One of them said 'how about Genesis House,' and the other kids started talking about it and we just decided to do that cause," says Penner.

Genesis House works with women and children in the Pembina Valley who are abused or at-risk.

Penner says, "I think it's important to support them because they are a non-profit organization so they do need money from time to time to get them through."

He believes that this is likely to be one of the first music night fund raisers the choir has done.

"Our music initiatives council has done a few in the past, I'm not sure if they've done it for a cause, but I don't think the choir has . . . I'm really pleased to be a part of it," adds Penner.