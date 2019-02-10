GVC Choir Raises Money For Genesis House

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

Grade 10 choir students at Garden Valley Collegiate showcased their musical and acting talents at a coffee house Tuesday night.

One of the singers from the bass section and MCs for the night, Clayton Penner, participated in choir for three years in middle school and is enjoying his first year of the high school choir experience.

"Middle school I wasn't quite so glad, but here . . . I left it off for a year. Then in grade 10 I picked it up again and I regret not taking it in grade nine, its been a good year."

Normally, coffee houses and concerts are a great way for students to share their music with the community, but this time the students decided to also give back by donating all the proceeds to Genesis House. In total $500 was raised.

"We were going to do a coffeehouse, we just wanted something to put our money towards so a bunch of the kids were just calling out ideas. One of them said 'how about Genesis House,' and the other kids started talking about it and we just decided to do that cause," says Penner.

Genesis House works with women and children in the Pembina Valley who are abused or at-risk.

Penner says, "I think it's important to support them because they are a non-profit organization so they do need money from time to time to get them through."

He believes that this is likely to be one of the first music night fund raisers the choir has done.

"Our music initiatives council has done a few in the past, I'm not sure if they've done it for a cause, but I don't think the choir has . . . I'm really pleased to be a part of it," adds Penner.

coffee2

coffee1

More Local News

Manitoba MLA Travels To Washington For Meetings

Manitoba MLA Kelvin Goertzen says it never ceases to amaze him how high the level of security is in Washington, D.C. Goertzen is there this week to attend a number of meetings. He also attended the…

GVC Choir Raises Money For Genesis House

Grade 10 choir students at Garden Valley Collegiate showcased their musical and acting talents at a coffee house Tuesday night. One of the singers from the bass section and MCs for the night, Clayton…

Fire South Of Rosenort (VIDEO)

RM of Morris Fire Department is at the scene of a barn fire two miles South of Rosenort, off River Road South, across the river from the Rosenort EMC. Fire Chief Trevor Dackow says they have the fire…

Local Resident Honoured For Making 188 Blood Donations

Local resident Jim Thiessen was honoured recently for his support for Canadian Blood Services. Thiessen took part in the Hockey Gives Blood initiative started in the wake of the Humboldt tragedy. The…

Winkler Council Considering Exception To Bee-Keeping Within City Limits

The City of Winkler is defining its animal by-laws, specifically when it comes to bee-keeping within the community. Currently, bees cannot be kept in residential or commercial areas of the city.…

Fire Fighters Extinguish Garage Fire In Altona

A garage and its contents are a total loss following a fire Saturday in Altona. Upon arriving at the scene on 2nd St. NE, members of Altona and Rhineland Emergency Services found the detached garage…

MVMA Proposes Ban On Declawing

The practice of elective partial digital amputation or Onychectomy of cats (declawing) is under question in Manitoba, with the Manitoba Veterinarian Medical Association (MVMA) proposing a ban. In…

Senior Climatologist Says Climate Change Means More Storms

The reality of climate change can be a hard pill to swallow, but it's a real and tangible, says a Senior Climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. David Phillips says as people began…

Local Snowmobile Club Enjoying Some Of The Best Conditions In Years

"The more snow, the better!" That's the reaction of Vern Wieler, president of the Border Valley Snow Goers snowmobile club, now that 20 to 30 centimetres of the white stuff has fallen in the region…

Big Brothers Big Sisters Revealing Children's Potential Through Mentoring

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley is gearing up for their most vital fundraiser of the year. "It's at the end of our financial year... right at the end we see how the year turns out, we…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login