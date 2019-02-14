GVC Is Greasing Up The Winkler Concert Hall Stage (GALLERY)

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

A summer romance is coming to life on the evening of Valentine's Day with Garden Valley Collegiate's first performance of the musical Grease (School Version).

The cast has been working hard for the past two or three months, rehearsing lines, learning choreography for the first time, and practicing at home when extreme cold warnings cancelled a few rehearsals nearing production weekend.

Kaylee Fehr who plays Sandy says the school version will still be the same story that people know and love. "The main storyline is the same. Sandy and Danny are two characters that fall in love in summer, and as they meet in school they kind of drift apart with friend groups and stuff. And in the end they reunite."

Fehr may be new to dancing and musicals, but she has been singing at youth group, church, vocal jazz, and concert choir for a while.

"It was a lot of work memorizing all the lines and singing and everything, and making sure to get into character, but its been a great experience," she says.

James Bergen plays Danny and says, "for me, ever since I was five I've been in choirs and stuff, and doing plays in Winkler, and then doing musicals as well in high school. This is my final year to do one."

Both Fehr and Bergen agree that portraying these characters out of the fifties was not as easy as they anticipated.

"That's definitely a character that I've never had to portray before. He's very out there and very confident in his abilities, but that's not who I kind of am. It's been really a fun and challenging thing to do," Bergen says.

Fehr says it was difficult "getting into the character and still as going along with how the character is, making it your own, and moulding to who it's going to be."

Bergen notes that even if you do not know the story of Grease, some of the songs will likely be familiar, and the audience is encouraged to sing along and participate to their heart's content.

for those hoping to catch a performance, the shows take place Thursday to Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/gvc-is-greasing-up-the-winkler-concert-hall-stage-gallery#sigProIda022539bbe

 

More Local News

Students Raise Money By Performing "Singing Valentines" (VIDEO)

Students from Ecole Morden Middle School travelled the region Thursday delivering singing valentines. Members of the school's jazz choir were driving to local businesses and homes to perform a…

GVC Is Greasing Up The Winkler Concert Hall Stage (GALLERY)

A summer romance is coming to life on the evening of Valentine's Day with Garden Valley Collegiate's first performance of the musical Grease (School Version). The cast has been working hard for the…

Winkler City Manager Retiring After 27 Year Career

After a 27-year-career with the City of Winkler, Barb Dyck is retiring. Mayor Martin Harder says the community has been blessed by her service, "her attitude and reactions always set the…

Local MP Says Carbon Tax Would Be Axed By A Tory Government

Lawyers for the federal government and its supporters will get a chance Thursday to make their case in a Regina court on why theybelieve Ottawa has the legal power to impose a carbon tax on…

Revolutionary Medicine Introduced February 14, 1929

Valentine's Day is a celebration of romance and love, yet it also has significant connections with medical discoveries. On February 14, 1929, a Professor of Bacteriology at St. Mary's Hospital in…

2018 First Year Of Planned Twin Births At BTHC

For the first time ever, planned twin births took place at Boundary Trails Health Centre between Morden and Winkler. Last year, BTHC saw 970 births, and six sets of twins. Director of Health Services…

Borderland PC Party Members Form New Association

The new Borderland Progressive Conservative Association is now officially in place. Local party members gathered in Altona this week for the inaugural meeting where a constitution was passed and a…

Federal, Provincial Governments Announce Millions In Road Improvements For The Region

A handful of highways in the region will be getting some upgrades as part of a multi-million dollar infrastructure investment from the federal and provincial governments. Over $8 million will be…

Bergen Calls For Immediate Answers In Latest PMO Allegations

The Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar says immediate answers are needed following the latest allegations surrounding the Prime Minister's office. A report this week indicated the PMO pressured…

Winkler Losing MCC Low German Program

After more than 15 years of operation, Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba is closing down its Low German program based in Winkler. The organization made the strategic choice in anticipation of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login