GVC Is Greasing Up The Winkler Concert Hall Stage (GALLERY)

A summer romance is coming to life on the evening of Valentine's Day with Garden Valley Collegiate's first performance of the musical Grease (School Version).

The cast has been working hard for the past two or three months, rehearsing lines, learning choreography for the first time, and practicing at home when extreme cold warnings cancelled a few rehearsals nearing production weekend.

Kaylee Fehr who plays Sandy says the school version will still be the same story that people know and love. "The main storyline is the same. Sandy and Danny are two characters that fall in love in summer, and as they meet in school they kind of drift apart with friend groups and stuff. And in the end they reunite."

Fehr may be new to dancing and musicals, but she has been singing at youth group, church, vocal jazz, and concert choir for a while.

"It was a lot of work memorizing all the lines and singing and everything, and making sure to get into character, but its been a great experience," she says.

James Bergen plays Danny and says, "for me, ever since I was five I've been in choirs and stuff, and doing plays in Winkler, and then doing musicals as well in high school. This is my final year to do one."

Both Fehr and Bergen agree that portraying these characters out of the fifties was not as easy as they anticipated.

"That's definitely a character that I've never had to portray before. He's very out there and very confident in his abilities, but that's not who I kind of am. It's been really a fun and challenging thing to do," Bergen says.

Fehr says it was difficult "getting into the character and still as going along with how the character is, making it your own, and moulding to who it's going to be."

Bergen notes that even if you do not know the story of Grease, some of the songs will likely be familiar, and the audience is encouraged to sing along and participate to their heart's content.

for those hoping to catch a performance, the shows take place Thursday to Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.