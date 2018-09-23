GVSD And WSD Celebrate 15 Years Of Sharing Bus Garage

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

When driving between Morden and Winkler, it's not uncommon to see a parking lot full of bright yellow-orange school buses nestled up next to each other. What people often miss is the two different names on the buses and signs outside the garage.

This week, Centre-Line Pupil Transportation celebrated 15 years of Western and Garden Valley School Divisions working together at the single bus garage.

Melvin Dyck is one of the bus drivers, who have been working for GVSD for 25 years. "Way back when I started there were 14 routes," this has now increased to almost 70 routes, remembers Dyck.

Shop Manager, Grant Spencer says the garage "is one of the few things that Morden and Winkler actually do well together. It was a joint venture and its worked out very well."

18 09 20 centreline signsThe new sign at Centre-Line that emphasizes the partnership between GVSD and WSD.

"We are upgrading our buses constantly to newer vehicles and more fuel efficient. Trying new ideas, improving the operation of the buses," Spencer adds.

Previously, divisions have been transferring to only diesel buses, but now they are switching some back to gasoline. These tend to warm up quicker and are more fuel efficient for the routes that are in the city.

Overall, Spencer says everyone seems pleased to continue the bus garage partnership well past 15 years.

"We're here 12 months of the year working on buses all the time. Just because school stops in the summer doesn't mean the bus repairs stop, so we're very fortunate to have this location," says Spencer.

