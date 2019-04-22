GVSD Approves Updated Five-Year Capital Plan

Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Category: Local News

The Garden Valley School Division has made only some small changes to its five year capital plan. Each year divisions are tasked by the Public Schools Finance Board to update their capital requests.

GVSD Secretary Treasurer Terry Penner says the first item on the plan, and identified as the most urgent from the board's perspective, is to replace the exterior facade, doors and windows, and the flashings on the oldest part of WinklerWES exteriorPenner says the most urgent from the board's perspective, is to replace the exterior facade, doors and windows, and the flashings on the oldest part of Winkler Elementary School. (file photo) Elementary School. "That would be the section that runs along 8th Street and along Mountain Avenue."

Also on the list for the Winkler Elementary School, is a renovation to create a second kindergarten classroom, as well a new dust collector for the industrial arts room.

An exterior refurbish along with upgrades to the heating, cooling and ventilation systems at the division's smallest schools, Hochfeld and Blumenfeld is also on the document. "In those buildings, we would like to replace the exterior facade, windows, and doors, to sort of modernize those buildings."

There are also two items for Garden Valley Collegiate. One is to replace the building envelope on the original part of the school. "That would be the exterior veneer, as well as the insulation and vapour barrier," says Penner. "Lastly, also at Garden Valley Collegiate, there's a request to renovate the fitness room, which is currently located in the basement of the school."

The capital requests made to PSFB are for the 2020/2021 to 2024/2025 school years.

"We hope to get a response to the five-year capital plan every single year, hopefully before the summer starts, but we really don't have any indication whether any of these things will be approved yet."

