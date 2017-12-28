GVSD Board Grateful For Time, Feedback In Superintendent Search

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Category: Local News

The Garden Valley School Division board is trying piece together a picture of what things might look like once Superintendent Vern Reimer retires at the end of June.

Even though it's only been a couple of months since Reimer publicly announced his retirement, the board was given a heads up about his plans to retire around a year ago and has been working on a succession plan since.

"The board has been working hard over the last year to get some key things in place," said Dyck. She said the board is very grateful to have had the extra notice to prepare. "It has given us a lot of prep time to get some things together because you don't hire a superintendent very frequently."

Board Chair Laurie Dyck said part of the process included giving principals a survey for each of their schools, along with further consultation with them, as well as the same type of conversations with parent advisory councils, and senior administration.

She said what was good to hear and encouraging, was no matter what group they spoke to they were hearing the same things about goals, and characteristics.

The board will be accepting resumes for the position until the start of January, with the interview process beginning at the end of January.

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





29
Dec
2017
Movie Night - Roland

29 December 2017 7:00 pm

Roland United church, Roland





31
Dec
2017
Ney Years Eve Family Dance

31 December 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Bunker Youth Center Winkler Manitoba





31
Dec
2017
New Years Eve Dance

31 December 2017 , 8:00 pm

Miami Community Centre





03
Jan
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

03 January 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





03
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Virden Oil Capitals

03 January 2018 7:30 pm

Tundra Oil & Gas Place





04
Jan
2018
Annual General Meeting at the Pembina Threshermens Museum

04 January 2018 7:00 pm

Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM)





